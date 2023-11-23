4 Takeaways from Ducks’ 4-3 Loss to Canadiens

The Anaheim Ducks and Montreal Canadiens entered their matchup last night (Nov. 22) looking to snap their three- and four-game losing streaks, respectively. The Canadiens managed it with their close 4-3 victory in front of 15,168 fans at Honda Center.

The Ducks fell behind and were forced to play catch-up early. They continued to erase Montreal’s two-goal lead throughout the game but just didn’t have enough to jump out in front. Leaving points on the board in a winnable game like this is disappointing, but there’s little time to dwell on it as the Ducks get right back to work on Friday following the Thanksgiving holiday. Here’s a look at some of the takeaways from the loss.

Negative: Ducks Don’t Start On Time and Fall Behind Early

The Canadiens were firing on all cylinders offensively to begin the game and found themselves on the power play less than five minutes in. The Ducks killed it off, but the offensive zone time and pressure generated by Montreal during those two minutes created a pathway to the opening marker.

A tough loss in a battle on the sideboard in front of Anaheim’s bench paved the way for another goal less than a minute later. There was no way for goaltender John Gibson to stop that one, it was a perfect pass on a two-one-one for an easy tap-in – and just like that, the Ducks were down two.

Despite the tough early penalty call that didn’t go the Ducks’ way, falling behind so early is tough to rebound from in the NHL. It forces changes to the game plan. It compels a higher level of urgency. It was early in the game, so the Ducks didn’t have to play too outside themselves, but they are all too familiar with this.

Negative: Ducks Are a One-Line Team Right Now

Mason McTavish and Frank Vatrano, two members of the most dynamic line on the team this season, accounted for all three Ducks goals. It almost worked out, but it’s not a recipe for success. Their seven-game win streak was notable because players were supplementing the scoring provided by this line. Lately, the opposite is true. McTavish scored the only goal in the 3-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues (Nov. 19), and Vatrano got the only goal in the 2-1 loss to the Florida Panthers (Nov. 17).

Mason McTavish, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

These two players are the stars of the show right now, but if the Ducks are to get back on the winning track, they will need more contributions from the rest of the lineup. We see what happens when they don’t get it, but we also see what this team is capable of when they do.

Positive: Luneau Draws Back In, Looked Impressive

Tristan Luneau made his first appearance in a Ducks uniform since his short stint with the San Diego Gulls and finished plus-one with one assist, one shot on goal, and one hit in 17:48 of ice time.

It was a strong performance from the 19-year-old. Head coach Greg Cronin played all six defenders pretty evenly, indicative of the trust that he has in not only Luneau but the rest of the young defense corps. He is letting them play, mistakes and all, which is what the organization should be doing. Getting them reps is the most important thing, and it was great to see Luneau get some in after a month away from the team.

Negative: Tough Turnover by Young Players Leads to Game Winner by Montreal

The Ducks battled hard and fought their way back into the game, overcoming a 3-1 deficit, which set the stage for an exciting final 10 minutes. As it so often happens in sports, the game came down to a single play.

Late in the third, Pavel Mintyukov skated with the puck into the offensive zone and immediately left a drop pass for McTavish. That’s a major no-no. You don’t go backward with the puck after you enter the attacking zone, especially when there’s good defensive coverage. Jake Evans knocked it loose, got past McTavish, and skated down the ice to put the go-ahead goal past Gibson. It was a tough one to swallow, and one of those learning moments for Mintyukov, who, otherwise, has had an impressive start to his rookie season.

Player of the Game for Anaheim: Mason McTavish

With another three points last night, McTavish brought his season total to 19 and is well on his way to a stellar sophomore season. He is the early-season MVP for the Ducks and continues to impress with his skill, finesse, IQ, and superior positioning. He uses his size so well, plays and contributes in all situations, and has demonstrated that no moment (thus far) is too big for him. He’s developed a special chemistry with Vatrano and Ryan Strome, and should absolutely be able to keep up his point-per-game pace as the season moves along.

Black Friday Matinee with the Kings Looms

In his postgame comments, Cronin accurately pointed out that the Ducks have come up short in a string of winnable games. “We gotta find a way to break through this,” he said.

The next chance to break through comes in Anaheim’s annual Black Friday affair, which also happens to be the first Freeway Faceoff matchup of the season with the Los Angeles Kings. Boy, this will be a fun one. Tune into the tilt to watch some young, hungry, and talented rosters go at it. Puck drop is at 12:30 PM.