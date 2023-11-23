Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Minten, Cowan, McMann & Benoit

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at how Fraser Minten and Easton Cowan are doing in junior hockey. I’ll also report on Bobby McMann being recalled to the big club. Finally, I share the latest news I have about the team’s blue line and the changes that are being made in preparation for the upcoming back-to-back road games against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday (Nov. 24) and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday (Nov. 25).

Item One: How’s Fraser Minten Doing in Junior?

Fraser Minten’s time with the big club was a glimpse into the future for Maple Leafs fans. It was a pleasant surprise when the team’s second-round pick showed his potential during training camp. With modest expectations, the Vancouver native looked amazingly strong. In fact, his play outshined many seasoned players.

Fraser Minten, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

How good was he? His stellar play prompted the Maple Leafs to part ways with Sam Lafferty, who is a hard-working, speedy, and capable depth forward. However, he’s doing just fine and has a bigger role with the Vancouver Canucks.

In the end, Minten didn’t earn a full-time job on the Maple Leafs roster. However, he gave his parents some great times watching him play from the stands. He should become a solid two-way middle-six forward with more experience.

Latest News & Highlight

Since returning to the Western Hockey League (WHL) Kamloops Blazers, he was named the team’s Captain. And, while not lighting it up, he’s continued to impress as a point-a-game player, with seven points in seven games. Minten’s development is going as planned, and perhaps next season, he’ll become a regular on the NHL roster. He’s one of the top prospects in the Maple Leafs organization.

Item Two: Easton Cowan Has Silenced the Grumbling Critics

While it might seem like a long time ago now, when the Maple Leafs drafted Easton Cowan with their first pick, it sparked controversy. He was projected to go much later in the draft. Initial skepticism aside, the young forward wasted little time proving he was a solid choice. He’s going to become a fan favourite when he gets to Toronto for good. He has that blue-collar work ethic fans enjoy watching, and he’s relatable.

He barely missed making the final cut in training camp. But, like Minten, he left an impression, and he hasn’t stopped since rejoining the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) London Knights.

Cowan has been a standout performer with the Knights this season. In 16 games, he’s already put up an impressive 27 points, which is a remarkable improvement from his 2022-23 stats. Last season, he scored 53 points in 68 games. Although his 16 games are about half a dozen fewer than his peers, he’s still 11th in OHL scoring. [Interestingly, he’s really high up in penalty minutes with 27.]

Matthew Knies, Topi Niemela, and Easton Cowan are solid Maple Leafs prospects. (The Hockey Writers)

The speculation is that both Cowan and Minten will be playing with Team Canada at the upcoming World Juniors. Cowan’s stellar play in junior, combined with Minten’s emergence, also offers Maple Leafs fans reason to be excited about the long-term future.

Item Three: Bobby McMann Was Recalled from the Marlies

It seems that Bobby McMann will get another chance to make an impact with the Maple Leafs on Friday night against the Blackhawks. The team recalled McMann, and he’ll likely play in the weekend games.

His move on Monday to the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies would seem like a paper transaction. In his three games with the Maple Leafs this season, McMann has already shown his playmaking skills by registering two assists. He gives the team’s bottom-line speed and scoring ability. Look for him to score his first NHL goal in one of these games.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

With John Klingberg dealing with an undisclosed injury, the not-surprising report is that he’ll miss this weekend’s back-to-back games. In a corresponding move, the Maple Leafs recalled Simon Benoit.

Benoit, similar to McMann, was involved in a paper transaction that saw him briefly sent to the minors on Monday. With the news this morning that Conor Timmins was back at practice in his full rotation as a third-pairing defenseman, it would seem that Benoit will not be filling a bottom-pairing role in the upcoming weekend games. The blue line seems to be a work in progress as the weekend approaches.