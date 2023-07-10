Maple Leafs’ Development Camp Became Cowan’s Stage

The Toronto Maple Leafs development camp is over and Easton Cowan showed well throughout the week. In this post, I’ll take a look at what makes the team’s 2023 first-round draft choice such a promising prospect.

Maple Leafs Prospect Easton Cowan Changes Skepticism Into Promise

The Maple Leafs’ annual development camp showcased the team’s prospects and provided a platform for evaluating their potential. Among the standouts of this year’s camp was Cowan, the Maple Leafs’ first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Despite initial concerns that wondered why he was chosen by the team in the first round, he came into camp and impressed everyone with his tenacity, skating ability, and hockey IQ.

Easton Cowan, London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

When the week was done, he had made a lasting impression on the coaching staff and fans alike. Cowan’s strong performance suggests that he has the potential to become a notable prospect for the Maple Leafs. And, having a strong prospect pool is valuable.

Cowan Has Defied Preconceived Notions

When Cowan was selected with the 28th overall pick in the draft, it raised some eyebrows as well as invited skepticism (with some added notes of criticism as well). However, throughout development camp, Cowan showed that he had the ability and the potential (perhaps mostly the drive) to play at the professional level. More than anything, his play during the week dispelled doubts that he had what it takes to succeed.

Related: Easton Cowan – 2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

What was most telling was Cowan’s relentless pursuit of the puck, intelligent positioning, and professional-level decision-making. While he has much to learn, these characteristics were evident in his play. It’s pretty clear now that he has the qualities necessary to thrive in the NHL, despite still being a few years away from making an impact at the highest level.

Cowan Finds Impressive Chemistry With Future Teammates

During the development camp, Cowan was partnered on a line with other prospects Nicholas Moldenhauer and Ty Voit. The trio seemed to have instant chemistry. They generated a large number of scoring chances during the scrimmage; and, by doing so they caught the attention of the Maple Leafs’ coaching staff.

The newest member of Leafs Nation: Easton Cowan 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/SZFdhmiXdm — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) June 29, 2023

Cowan showed energy, passion, and (interestingly) an ability to agitate opponents. Although, as I noted, his NHL future might still be quite a few seasons away, he looks to have the ability to become a valuable on-ice asset. He certainly impressed Maple Leafs’ assistant general manager (AGM) Hayley Wickenheiser, who praised Cowan’s performance and highlighted his ability to compete and lead the way.

Related: King’s Didn’t Do Maple Leafs a Favor with Dubois’ Contract

As Wickenheiser noted after the camp, “Easton came in and had a really good week. I like the way he plays the game, with a lot of passion and energy and agitating. Coming in, there’s a lot of attention (because he’s) your highest draft pick” (from ‘Easton Cowan agitates his way into Maple Leafs’ good books at development camp’, Terry Koshan, Toronto Sun, 7/8/23).

Cowan Showed His Offensive Potential During the Postseason

While Cowan’s offensive production in junior hockey with the London Knights was not as high as most hockey pundits expected, when the Maple Leafs drafted him they gave greater significance to his playoff performance. He had an impressive showing during the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) playoffs, where he registered 21 points in 20 games with the Knights.

Easton Cowan said Mitch Marner FaceTimed him immediately after being drafted.



Both products of the London Knights. pic.twitter.com/wr5nrRxBq5 — David Alter (@dalter) June 29, 2023

To the organization, his OHL postseason suggested that he possessed offensive potential that had not shown up during the regular season. His standout play during development camp solidified the organization’s belief in his offensive capabilities.

Cowan’s Future Looks Bright, But There’s Still Room for Growth

Although Cowan has displayed strong skills and potential, there’s still room for improvement. As an 18-year-old, he’ll benefit from adding weight to his frame, allowing him to better handle physical battles on the ice. During the scrimmage, there was a play in which he was outmuscled. However, he quickly recovered and showed dogged determination to regain the puck. As he continues to develop and gain strength, Cowan’s performance is expected to rise to new heights.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Matthew Knies Set for Top-6 Role

Cowan’s strong showing during the development camp suggests that the organization wasn’t wrong in pursuing him as a draft choice. It also suggests that he has a promising future in the organization.

He’ll likely return to the OHL next season, where he will have the opportunity to dominate. Hopefully, he’ll be able to hone his skills, gain a ton more experience, and increase his confidence. As he matures, Cowan will naturally add weight and strength to his frame. He’ll also get a chance to refine his game.

Latest News & Highlights

I read one Maple Leafs’ writer who effusively noted that Cowan has the potential to become one of the Maple Leafs’ most notable prospects in recent memory. That’s a strong endorsement. In one short week, it seems that he’s moved from initial fan skepticism to igniting excitement about his future contributions to the team.

The Bottom Line

Cowan’s work ethic and performance at the Maple Leafs’ development camp suggest that he has the potential as a future star for the team. He was seen as a stretch during the draft; however, most of that initial and critical assessment has been revised.

Why? Because Cowan seems to have a strong heart that fuels his internal motor. During his short time with the team, he showcased his tenacity, skating ability, and offensive potential.

Related: Tampa Bay Lightning Jersey History

I’ll be watching how he performs next season with the Knights. Is he poised to become a key organizational prospect? His play next season in the OHL will give us a sense of just how bright his future looks in the organization.

Right now, he looks like a really talented young player. Good on whoever pushed the organization to draft him.