What To Make of Oilers Signing Sam Gagner to a PTO Rumors

Former Oiler Sam Gagner is making headlines once again as rumors suggest he’s set to join the Edmonton Oilers on a professional tryout (PTO) for the upcoming training camp. This news, while unofficial, has garnered attention, especially considering the significant history Gagner shares with the team.

One of the notable sources seemingly confirming this potential move is Gagner’s former teammate, Luke Gazdic, who shared what he’d been hearing on Sportsnet 960. Others have picked up on the story, including Kurt Leavins of The Edmonton Journal, along with other outlets, many of whom think it’s a matter of time before the news is made official. If true, Gagner would be joining Brandon Sutter, who Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer reported is also coming to camp for the Oilers.

Where Would Gagner Help the Oilers?

If these reports are accurate, this move could prove to be a strategic decision for the Oilers, as Gagner has showcased his skills as a power play and shootout specialist, a talent that could help the team secure crucial points throughout the season. He’s also an offensive whiz when used in the right situation, even though he’s well removed from his memorable eight-point game as a member of the team in 2012.

But it’s not likely Edmonton would have a real need for him to produce a ton of offense, specifically because they’ve already got the league’s-best power-play unit, one they’ll undoubtedly keep together.

Sam Gagner, Detroit Red Wings (Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images)

If he even makes the club, Gagner’s on-ice role would be limited this year, potentially taking spot duty on the fourth line, in overtime, or as an insurance policy when the team is short-handed due to injuries. All that said, his connection to the team might be in more than an on-ice capacity.

Related: Oilers Giving Brandon Sutter Chance to Write Comeback Story

Not only would he offer experienced leadership, but there are hints that his involvement with the Oilers could extend beyond this season in a different way. He may also be opening the door to executive work with the team as Jeff Jackson comes in and others get shifted around.

Gagner Would Be a Sentimental Decision More Than Anything Else

Looking back, it’s clear that Gagner’s possible return to Edmonton has a touch of sentimentality attached to it. Having begun his journey with the organization 16 years ago, he understands the pressures and privileges of being an Oiler. His familiarity with the team’s culture, combined with his experience in the league, could make him a valuable asset both on and off the ice.

Latest News & Highlight

It doesn’t take much digging to notice that he’s close with members of this current team and they’ve been spending time together in the off-season. You won’t hear complaints from active members of the roster if Gagner is on-site and competing for a job. These sightings have ignited rumors, and it makes sense that in a PTO scenario, the Oilers have nothing to lose here. So too, if Gagner is open to a two-way deal, he offers great veteran depth in the AHL that could be called upon when needed.

More on the Jeff Jackson Connection

An interesting link that adds weight to the possibility of Gagner’s return is the recent appointment of Jackson as the new CEO of Hockey Operations for the Oilers. Jackson’s previous role with the Wasserman Group positioned him as an agent, and many of his clients transitioned to Dave Gagner, Sam’s father, when he moved to Edmonton. No doubt, these two know each other well and there may be more here than meets the eye.

Jackson trusts and knows Dave Gagner well. It can’t be hard to envision a situation where Jackson believes the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree and getting Sam into the organization, eventually transitioning him into a different role has its advantages. This might even be the team doing Dave a solid (although I don’t imagine Sam needs his father’s help with his NHL career).

As the training camp approaches, all eyes will be on whether this potential reunion becomes a reality and what it could mean for the Oilers moving forward. At this point, it’s simply a rumor. Whether that changes should be known in the coming weeks.