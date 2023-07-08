Erie Otters Notebook: Terrance, CHL Import Draft & More

Carey Terrance had a week in Nashville that he’ll never forget. From skating at a youth hockey clinic early in the week with other top prospects to hearing his name called at the NHL Draft later in the week, he realized his dream of being drafted.

But for Terrance, that’s where this story just begins. His rise to prominence in hockey carries extra meaning especially for those that could eventually follow in his footsteps.

A Community Behind Terrance

Flash back to the last U18’s that were completed. Terrance and Team USA came home from Switzerland with gold medals. Upon returning home, he received a hero’s welcome.

Akwesasne, which is part of the Mohawk Nation that spreads across parts of New York State, Ontario and Quebec, held a parade in Terrance’s honor in May. Then they took it a step further when it was time for him to have his moment in Nashville.

The community of Akwesasne held a draft watch party to see Terrance’s big moment.

“I think they had a watch party on Thursday at the (Salmon Arena) at the outdoor rink at home,” Terrance said. “I think I heard about it before the draft and it was kind of crazy to me having a watch party where I skated in the winters and where I played lacrosse. It was really awesome. I’ve seen a couple videos of when I got drafted and everyone cheering. The support’s been, it’s been unreal from home. I can’t thank everyone enough. They had a parade for me when I got back from U18’s so I didn’t know (what) they’re gonna do this time. I haven’t been home yet since I got drafted. I know I’m excited to see everyone when I get home.”

Carey Terrance’s hometown threw a draft watch party for him. (Photo credit: Mark Scheig/The Hockey Writers)

Terrance spent this week in Anaheim skating at the Ducks’ Development Camp where he got to skate with second-overall pick Leo Carlsson as well as Flint’s Coulson Pitre. Among the many texts he received after being drafted, he got one from former Otter and current Duck Jamie Drysdale. He will return home afterwards to another warm welcome while getting ready for the new Otters’ season.

Terrance knows that he is representing the Indigenous Heritage and is very proud of that. He hopes to use this to become a role model for others.

“That’s exactly what my goal is here,” Terrance said. “I’ve been to a lot of schools. I’ve been to a lot of Boys and Girls clubs, kind of going around the community and kind of seeing all the children and playing floor hockey with them, just kind of talking to them, sharing my story and my journey of how I’ve gotten here. I think that’s the most important being a role model for the younger generations and kids coming up whether they’re playing any sport or maybe they’re not even playing sports. A lot of kids (are) in the video games and stuff now.”

“It’s just being a role model for anything that the kids want to do. I can give them the advice of the kind of work ethic or the kind of things they need to put in. But whatever it is for sports, I like to tell kids to play two sports when they’re younger because I played hockey and lacrosse growing up. It’s stay busy. Don’t sit in your room. That’s my advice.”

Terrance got to put this into practice at the Ford Ice Center in Nashville while proudly wearing his Otters’ jersey. He got to spend over 30 minutes helping lead a youth hockey clinic. This moment stuck out to him.

“It’s great to meet new kids and talk to them. They’re from Nashville so it’s great to get on the ice with those kids and show them the ways, maybe some little tips for them or stuff like that. I think for the kids it’s just inspiring them. They see us kind of getting drafted and you see all the other NHL players that are playing in the league. So I think the biggest thing for that was just inspiring the kids to play, put on some skates and put their stick in their hand.”

Then Thursday morning came. Terrance heard his name called by the Ducks in the second round at 59th overall. In the moment, his focus with celebrating with his family. But then he got the chance to celebrate with some of his Team USA teammates who also got to hear their name called.

“I don’t think it quite went through my mind right away,” Terrance said of hearing his name called. “Just try to focus on hugging my parents and my sisters and go down to their table. I don’t think it really settled in right away, obviously. But I’m really grateful to have Anaheim call my name. Now that I’m here, I’m kind of settled in now (and have) been on the ice with them. It’s an unreal feeling. I just tried to enjoy it with family.”

Akwesasne Mohawk Nation was ready to celebrate with Carey Terrance 🥹🧡#FlyTogether | @Honda pic.twitter.com/yi3UMaoufF — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) June 29, 2023

Two of Terrance’s teammates at the Hlinka-Gretzky Tournament, William Whitelaw and Andrew Strathmann, not only heard their names called. They get to stay together within the Blue Jackets’ organization. Terrance was very pleased to see this for his good friends.

“For them to go to the same team in Columbus is obviously pretty cool for them,” Terrance said. I know they’re really good friends obviously winning a championship in Youngstown this year. That’s cool to see my friends go together and I know they’re really good buddies too. Just to see how it played out, (we) made a lot of friends at the US National Team this year and a lot of them went really high. It’s good to see where everyone was headed.”

Terrance took time to find Whitelaw at his media availability and gave him a hug of congratulations. Things like this continue to show the kind of character Terrance has and why many people already look up to him.

Perhaps this whole experience for Terrance will inspire the next generation of Indigenous youth to follow a similar path to hockey.

CHL Import Draft

The Otters held the number-one pick at this year’s CHL Import Draft. They hoped they could land a player who could come in and help them back to prominence right away.

Like the Blue Jackets with Whitelaw and Strathmann, the Otters turned to a member of the Clark Cup winning Youngstown Phantoms in selecting Chicago Blackhawks’ prospect Martin Misiak with their pick. Here is what GM Dave Brown and Director of Hockey Operations Scott Grieve had to say about Misiak.

“Scott Grieve and I made several trips to see Martin play this year, so we are very familiar with what we’re getting,” Brown said. Martin is best described as a complete player who combines his size with energy and tenacity to make his opponents uncomfortable. His big shot and quick release makes him a handful for goalies, and is someone who we feel will make an immediate impact. Martin was excellent during the playoffs for Youngstown, and gained post-season experience that we are excited to be adding.”

“We are very excited to welcome Martin to the Otters,” Grieve said. “Watching Martin quite a bit down the back half of the season in Youngstown, it was evident to us that he can be an impact player at both ends of the rink for us. He not only contributes offensively, but makes life uncomfortable for the opposition. We are excited to assist Martin in his development, and look forward to seeing him in an Otters uniform in September.”

While we await official confirmation that Misiak will report to Erie, it’s evident based on the above quotes that both Brown and Grieve expect that to happen. One of Misiak’s best friends is current Otter Ondrej Molnar. Also both Misiak and Whitelaw came to Erie last season on a couple of occasions. Here’s Terrance.

“I know (Misiak) and Whitelaw actually came down for a game in Erie this past year and I got to meet him there too,” Terrance said. “That was my first time (meeting him.) I’ve heard nothing about good things about him. (He’s) a great player and seemed like a good kid. And championship experience, he’s obviously a player that knows how to win and knows how to play the game.”

