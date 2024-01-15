Evander Kane Getting Surprising Look at Oilers Practice

The Edmonton Oilers are navigating an interesting development in their forward lines. On Monday morning, Evander Kane was skating alongside Leon Draisaitl and Warren Foegele, up in the top six, while Ryan McLeod was back, but on the third line. This shift comes amidst a successful 10-game winning streak for the Oilers and with Kane taking a subtle shot at the opportunities he was getting to produce in an elevated role.

Kane is still on pace for a solid season, but he has faced criticism of late for not delivering his best performances. Some of that may be due to lingering injuries. Some of it may be due to a slotting alongside lesser offensive linemates. Either way, He noted in a recent interview, “When you don’t really play on the power play, and I don’t kill penalties anymore, opportunities are limited. I just have to try to make the most with what I’m getting.” When asked if he’s dealt with it before, he responded, Honestly, I’ve never had this level of opportunity ever in my career. Not even my rookie year.’

While the Oilers are on a winning streak, Kane has not been given the best offensive opportunities. Some of that is on individual performance while some of it is on the coach not wanting to change up a winning forumla. Bumped down to the third line for a few weeks, all of the elements that make Kane so effective he dropped. Kane’s hitting numbers, a key aspect of his playing style, have declined and his goal scoring is down too. A player known for his physicality and intimidation, along with his finishing skills doesn’t offer a whole lot if those things aren’t there.

Fans have been critical, but again, nagging issues are probably to blame.

Kane Gets An Opportunity To Step It Up

Breaking up that effective second line for Kane to get a better look has to be seen, in part, as the coach throwing the forward a bone. This will be the second-straight game in which Kane is in a top-six forward position. He got an assist in game one. If he can produce in game two, he might earn himself more ice time.

Should he not make the most of this chance, the Oilers will likely go back to the Draisaitl, McLeod and Foegele mix. Kane wasn’t complaining, but it’s clear he was aware he’s been less effective than normal. Knowing his role and understanding that the team’s success is more important than his own, he wants to be effective. Considering the money he’s being paid, the Oilers want him to be effective too.

This move seems to hint the team is trying to find ways to make the most of what he brings. The hope is he’s healthy enough to bring it.

