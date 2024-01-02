Eyssimont’s Relentlessness Paved Way to Lightning Roster

Recently my wife has taken to walking around the house and saying “Eyssimont! Eyssimont!” in a sing-song manner. We share a good laugh every time she does, but, after a few times, it had me thinking, “Who is Michael Eyssimont?” His name seemed to appear out of nowhere as a regular on the Tampa Bay Lightning’s roster this season. Some initial research revealed that he has never played a full NHL season. In fact, he has played less than 100 games for three different teams in three years. I would have never guessed he was anything but a seasoned, NHL veteran who perfectly embodies a bottom-six forward.

Tampa Bay has a knack for finding players who blossom after they are given an opportunity (think Ross Colton). With six goals and six assists in 37 games this season, Eyssimont looks like he fits right into a trend that has helped the Lightning become perennial contenders.

Road to the NHL: Michael or Mikey?

First, we must clear one item up right away: it is Mikey Eyssimont, not Michael. In an interview with Mick Hatten on The Rink Live podcast, he set the record straight, saying “I’ve been getting pretty tired of this conversation because it’s been a lot of different teams…so it’s always every media member asking what I want to go by, and I get it. Mom calls me Mikey, so that’s what I decided I’m going to go with.” The confusion surrounding Eyssimont’s first name highlights his winding road to the NHL. Along the way, media graphics, profiles on hockey websites, and in-game commentators have alternated between Michael and Mikey. Even now, the NHL’s website still calls him Michael. None of this distracted him from his goal of becoming a full-time NHL player.

Mikey Eyssimont lines up for a faceoff during his first season with the Tampa Bay Lightning (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Making that dream a reality took perseverance and patience. The Los Angeles Kings drafted Eyssimont (as Michael mind you) 142nd overall in 2016. He then finished two seasons at Minnesota St. Cloud and three full seasons for the Ontario Reign in the American Hockey League (AHL). That totals six years and 237 games. During that time, he had become a free agent, until the Winnipeg Jets signed him in January 2021. He still did not make his NHL debut until April 2022. Even then, he only played 20 games for the Jets before being placed on waivers and claimed by the San Jose Sharks in January 2023. In 20 games he posted a noticeable three goals and five assists. It seemed as if all was falling into place.

His travels were not over yet, however. Eyssimont shared how he had just settled into his new apartment in San Jose, thinking he had finally found a home, when he received a call from general manager Mike Grier.

“I’m at the grocery store getting ingredients for my dinner, finally going to enjoy my new apartment. I get a call in the middle of the grocery aisle. It’s from the GM again, who says, ‘Mikey we were not expecting this, we’re trading you to the Lightning. Good luck in the playoffs.’ I had to go put the chicken away, ditch my shopping cart…packed up, and I was out the next morning” Mikey Eyssimont on The Rink Live with Mick Hatten

Thrown into the playoffs he was. Eyssimont logged 15 games for the Lightning before posting one goal and one assist in three postseason appearances. After an early exit for the Lightning, he headed into the offseason uncertain about his future, as he had no contract heading into the 2023-24 season.

Finally Home in Tampa Bay

Fortunately, Eyssimont proved his worth to Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois, who signed him to a two-year, $1.6 million contract on May 5, 2023. BriseBois sang the praises of Eyssimont, “That best adjective to describe his game is relentless. He’s hard to play against.” He has carried that competitiveness into this season and earned the trust of head coach Jon Cooper, who has rewarded him with consistent playing time and a defined role. His statistics reflect this with career highs in games played (37), goals (six), assists (six), shots on goal (74), shooting percentage (8.3), blocked shots (12), and hits (39).

Mikey Eyssimont has embraced his role as a grittier player for the Tampa Bay Lightning (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Those numbers do not happen because of chance or an increase in ice time. Throughout all the years since the Kings drafted him, Eyssimont constantly sought to improve his game. He needed something extra to become an NHL regular. “I have to do whatever it takes to make it to…the NHL. That was adding an extra layer to my game on top of the finesse. It was adding speed; it was adding grit. I kind of learned the hard way. Fortunately, I did…so, it’s up to me to bring that every single night,” said Eyssimont (from ‘How Lightning’s Mikey Eyssimont has embraced the role of pest,’ Tampa Bay Times, Oct. 28, 2023).

Finally, eight years later, Mikey (not Michael) Eyssimont has earned himself a spot on the Lightning’s roster. Along the way, he tallied 229 AHL games–137 more than his total games in the NHL. If this season is any indication, that difference will keep shrinking.