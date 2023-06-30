5 Newly-Added Free Agents Oilers Fans Might Want, But Won’t Get

The Edmonton Oilers won’t be big players in free agency. Likely to sign Connor Brown as their top target, and some other big names will land in other places with GM Ken Holland likely not inquiring about most of those players. Even with new names making it to the UFA market because of buyouts that took place on Friday, the Oilers aren’t likely to dip their toes into those waters.

Fans of the Oilers have noticed names popping up on social media and the call for Holland to inquire is out there. Here are a few of the bigger names that would be at the top of these bucket lists, but also reasons why fans shouldn’t get their hopes up.

Blake Wheeler Wants to Go East

Blake Wheeler, a veteran play-making right-winger, is seeking a new experience in the Eastern Conference, according to his agent, Matt Keator. This preference rules out the Edmonton Oilers, who are in the Western Conference. Although Wheeler would be a good fit for the Oilers on a cheap, bonus-laden deal to maximize his chances of winning this season and secure a larger contract next summer, his age of 36 is a bit of a flag and his leadership skills have been questioned in the past.

Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It’s not clear what Wheeler might want coming off of a huge contract in Winnipeg. Is he thinking about the money? Or, is he looking at a team like New Jersey, Florida or Carolina, where he’s got a really good chance to win? His age may limit his opportunities for multi-year deals, so expect him to sign with a contender in the East.

Matt Duchene Isn’t a Priority

As for Matt Duchene, his agent, Pat Brisson, states that it is too early to determine his next move in the unrestricted free agency market. The Oilers, with their need for a top-nine center not being a priority, may find Duchene’s asking price well beyond their financial reach. While he’s making good money on a buyout, he’s in the age range where he can probably land a two or three-year deal to play more than a third-line center.

This is a player coming off of a 56-point season last year and an 86-point season the year before. Someone will come calling and there’s just no need for Edmonton to get into that race. Duchene is the kind of player you like when there’s not salary cap or you have all the room in the world to stack your team.

The Yamamoto Ship Has Probably Sailed

There has been some speculation about the possibility of bringing back Kailer Yamamoto after his buyout by the Detroit Red Wings. However, while there would likely be no concerns of salary cap circumvention if he were to return to Edmonton on a one-year, $1 million contract, it’s more than likely he goes in a different direction.

Yes, Yamamoto probably liked being an Oiler. Yes, Holland said he would have kept the player if the salary cap had gone up a little. But, Yamamoto has usefulness and a team will see that. He should be able to get more than $1 million from someone. A team like Chicago might make sense and since they are giving out one-year, $4 million deals to everyone, why not offer Yamamoto a $2 million contract to help get to the salary cap floor?

Lucic is Going to Boston

I’ve seen Milan Lucic’s name tossed out there by a few Oilers fans. He’s a pending unrestricted free agent and has garnered some interest from those who remember what he was like in his first year with the team and who see him as an intriguing addition, particularly given the team’s loss of Klim Kostin’s toughness. However, it seems that Lucic is headed for a reunion with the Boston Bruins, as multiple reports suggest he is on the verge of signing with his former team.

Bertuzzi is This Summer’s Monster Signing

Even though he’s a left-winger and the Oilers need a right-winger, Tyler Bertuzzi would be a valuable addition to the Oilers. He has informed the Bruins that he will test free agency and will likely go to the highest bidder. Their need to fill holes elsewhere and the fact they’ll never be able to meet his contract demands means fans shouldn’t even consider this player an option in Edmonton.

He may be one of the summer’s big-ticket signings. Edmonton is not in the market to sign that type of free agent.