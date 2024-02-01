Flames Fleece Canucks in Massive Lindholm Trade

The Calgary Flames were expected to begin selling, and they did so on Wednesday night. Just days ahead of the All-Star Game, it was announced that they had sent Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Andrei Kuzmenko, prospects Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo, a 2024 first-round selection, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick.

This was the second deal these two teams have made this season, as the Flames sent Nikita Zadorov to the Canucks in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2024 and a third-round pick in 2026. Flames fans were rather upset with that return, but are jumping for joy over the haul they received from Lindholm.

Flames Get Several Significant Pieces

The Flames have several pieces in this deal that could pay off in a big way for them. First is Kuzmenko, who struggled in his second season with the Canucks under head coach Rick Tocchet. The 26-year-old, who is in the first year of a two-year deal with a $5.5 million cap hit, has been healthy scratched numerous times this season and has just eight goals and 21 points through 43 games.

As disappointing as Kuzmenko’s season has been, the Flames are getting a very talented player here. Just a season ago as a rookie, he scored 39 goals and 74 points in 81 games. He could very well get back to similar production with the Flames and could be moved this offseason or at any point during the 2024-25 season for even more young assets.

Andrei Kuzmenko, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As for the prospects, both Brzustewicz and Jurmo were third-round selections. Jurmo is the less exciting of the two, having posted a goal and three points in 34 games split between Ilves Tampere and KooKoo Kouvola of the SM-liiga. While his numbers don’t suggest he has much in terms of NHL potential, he is still just 21 years old. He has yet to be signed to an entry-level contract, and will become a free agent this summer if the Flames choose not to offer him a deal.

Brzustewicz, on the other hand, has a ton of potential. The 19-year-old is having a great season with the Kitchener Rangers in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with eight goals and 69 points through just 45 games. His 69 points not only lead all OHL defencemen in scoring, but sit third amongst all players. This was a fantastic addition for the Flames, and will be a player for fans to keep an eye on moving forward. He has yet to be signed to an entry-level deal, but will likely be inked by the Flames in no time.

As for the picks, being able to nab a first-round selection along with the other pieces already discussed is some tidy work from general manager (GM) Craig Conroy. Given that the Canucks currently sit first in league standings, that pick won’t be a high one, but first-rounders are always extremely valuable.

Kuzmenko Waived No-Trade Clause

An interesting tidbit from this deal is that Kuzmenko, who has a 12-team no-trade list clause in his contract, had the Flames as one of the teams he did not want to be dealt to. However, after he and his agent had discussions with Conroy, they changed their minds, obviously liking what they had to hear from the Flames’ GM.

This indicates that Conroy promised Kuzmenko that he would be given a good opportunity in Calgary, which could help get his production back to what he is capable of. At the very least, the Flames are getting a very motivated player who will be looking to get his disappointing sophomore season back on track.

Lindholm Needed to Be Moved

Not only did the Flames make the right decision in moving Lindholm for this haul, but they also made the right choice in choosing not to extend him. It was reported that the Flames had offered him an eight-year, $72 million deal ahead of training camp. The 29-year-old chose not to sign it in hopes of getting even more money, a decision which the Flames are undoubtedly relieved about now.

Lindholm had really struggled with the Flames this season, scoring just eight goals and 32 points through 49 games. He wasn’t particularly great last season either, but did have 42 goals and 82 points in 2021-22. While a solid two-way centreman, however, that production in what was his best season to date came while playing alongside some serious star talent in Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk.

Canucks May Regret This Deal

While Canucks fans are happy to see that the organization is clearly going all-in, this move may be one that they come to regret. Not only is Lindholm almost guaranteed to be playing elsewhere next season given his salary demands, but it remains to be seen if he can be the player the Canucks think they are getting based on what they gave up.

As mentioned, his best season came while playing with Gaudreau and Tkachuk, and while he was very solid with them in years prior, his production has dropped off since seeing them depart. In 80 games last season, he had 22 goals and 64 points.

Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The fact that the Flames were able to get such a return for a player that has struggled this season is a great display of competency for Conroy. While there were some doubts in the offseason with the Tyler Toffoli trade, it is clear that he is extremely capable of being in the role that he is. Flames fans should now be feeling quite confident that he will bring in good hauls for both Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin, should he choose to move them as well.