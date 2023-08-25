Calgary Flames’ Must Watch Games in 2023-24

During the 2021-22 season, the Calgary Flames took the NHL by surprise, finishing atop the Pacific Division with 111 points and 50 wins, the second-best marks in club history. Despite drastically altering the lineup by acquiring Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri and losing Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk, the Flames took a significant step back in 2022-23, failing to qualify for the playoffs with 93 points.

Related: 2023-24 Flames Providing Fans with Reasons for Optimism

Realistically, it was a bad season in Calgary, and things only got worse in the offseason, with several high-profile players like Mikael Backlund and Elias Lindholm requesting trades. Then, ownership fired head coach Darryl Sutter and let general manager Brad Treliving move on to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ultimately, Flames fans have renewed hope for a turnaround campaign in 2023-24 thanks to new leadership, including general manager Craig Conroy, special advisor Jarome Iginla, and head coach Ryan Huska, who are now calling the shots. Considering everyone gets a clean slate to start the hockey season, there are still some old scores to settle and opportunities to define a new era in Calgary.

Latest News & Highlight

As the ice goes in at the Scotiabank Saddledome this week, it is time to look into the top five must-watch games for the Flames in 2023-24.

Mar. 2, 2024, vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Game #60)

Many fans will wonder why the first entry on the list is a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in March. Considering these two franchises don’t have an intense rivalry with one another, it appears to be a meaningless game.

Ultimately, the most significant implications from this game are a valuable two points in a playoff race or to serve as one of Sidney Crosby’s last trips to the Saddledome. However, this game made the list because it’s the first contest after the NHL Trade Deadline on Mar. 1, 2024.

Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Realistically, there are a lot of uncertainties regarding several pending free-agent players on the team, including Backlund, Lidholm, and Noah Hanifin. So, depending on where the team sits in the playoff race or whether they made any progress re-signing these players, the Flames may run with a completely different-looking lineup in this game.

Of course, the team could change their look at any point during the season with deals before the deadline, but after March 1, their lineup will be how they fight for a playoff spot or push for a better number in the draft lottery. Either way, this particular game is one to wait for.

Feb. 22, 2024, vs. Boston Bruins (Game #57)

Even though the Flames and Boston Bruins will meet in Boston on Feb. 2, 2024, this particular game 20 days later will be Milan Lucic‘s return to Calgary. Whether people want to admit it or not, they will miss him this season as he opted to return to the Bruins on a one-year contract this summer.

Milan Lucic, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Despite seeing a significant dip in production after joining the Flames in 2019, scoring a best 23 points in 2020-21, he became a fan favorite for standing up for teammates and never backing down from a challenge. Now, as a visitor for the first time in four years, fans will get one more chance to say goodbye to someone who positively impacted his teammates and the franchise during his time in red.

Nov. 7, 2023 vs. Nashville Predators (Game #12)

Last year, the Flames struggled against a few teams, including going winless against the Bruins (0-2), Chicago Blackhawks (0-3), Detroit Red Wings (0-2), Montreal Canadiens (0-2), New Jersey Devils (0-2), Nashville Predators (0-3), and Toronto Maple Leafs (0-2). Ultimately, those losses equaled a lot of missed opportunities to collect valuable points to secure a playoff spot, but since the team played in the most one-goal games, they never got a win when it mattered most.

Related: Calgary Flames Have New-Look Pro Scouting Department

Heading into the 2023-24 season, the Flames remain stuck in a seven-game losing streak against the Predators, last collecting a win on Oct. 31, 2019. For those keeping track, Calgary last beat Nashville while Geoff Ward was head coach, meaning the team lost every game during former head coach Darryl Sutter’s three-year tenure behind the bench.

Darryl Sutter, Head Coach of the Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Considering the Flames want to be better than they were last season, one of the best opportunities to turn the page occurs just 12 games into the season when the Predators visit the Saddledome. By then, head coach Huska should better understand his team and his players, with them ironing out any kinks they may have while adjusting to his new system. Although it is just one game, this particular contest could be an essential measuring stick for the rest of the year.

Dec. 9, 2023, vs. New Jersey Devils (Game #27)

As mentioned, the Flames lost both contests to the Devils in 2022-23, which isn’t all bad considering New Jersey earned 112 points, the third-best total in the NHL. However, this game became significant after a June 27, 2023 trade sent former superstar Tyler Toffoli to the East Coast.

Tyler Toffoli, Calgary Flames (Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Even though the former Stanley Cup champion only played 119 games in Calgary, he was their best player last season and kept the team’s playoff hopes alive with 34 goals and 73 points. Statistically, during his brief stint with the team, he was their sixth-best scorer (96 points) thanks to a career year in 2022-23.

Ultimately, fans should still give Toffoli a standing ovation for his efforts because the last two seasons could have been quite different without him. Coincidentally, if he comes back to town and piles up many points, the moment will serve as a reminder of what could have been if he stayed.

Oct. 29, 2023, vs. Edmonton Oilers – Heritage Classic (Game #9)

In 2003, the Edmonton Oilers hosted the first official outdoor game, playing the Montreal Canadiens in an all-time classic. Surprisingly, the Flames played their first outdoor game against the Canadiens, with the league steering clear of the Battle of Alberta on outdoor ice for decades.

Related: Previewing How the Flames Stack Up Against the Pacific Division

However, one of the NHL’s most intense rivalries will finally play in the fresh air, with the Oilers hosting the Flames at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on Oct. 29, 2023. Interestingly, this will be the third outdoor game for each club, as they both played the Winnipeg Jets in the Heritage Classic in 2016 (Edmonton) and 2019 (Calgary).

The Battle Of Alberta x #HeritageClassic 🏒



The boys are heading outdoors for the 2023 @TimHortons NHL Heritage Classic on October 29 in Edmonton! — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 1, 2023

After edging the Oilers for the Pacific Division championship in 2021-22, the Flames have won two games against their northern rivals, one in the playoffs and one in the regular season. Ultimately, there’s much speculation that once Connor McDavid scored the overtime winner in Game 5 of their 2022 playoff series, Calgary has been in a tailspin and hasn’t recovered.

As one of the most highly anticipated games on the entire NHL schedule, the Flames should be out to claim victory in McDavid’s first home outdoor game. Ultimately, a win in their rivals’ backyard would prove that the team can win big games and shouldn’t be overlooked after a dismal 2022-23 season.