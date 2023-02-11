Flames News & Rumors: Klingberg, Andersson, Markstrom & More

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Anaheim Ducks defenseman John Klingberg has been linked as a potential trade target for general manager Brad Treliving. Speaking of defenseman, Rasmus Andersson had a scare a few days ago, as he was hit by a vehicle while on a scooter and has missed each of the past two games as a result. In other news, Daily Faceoff’s Mike McKenna did a deep dive to break down Jacob Markstrom’s struggles this season. Last but not least, 21-year-old Jakob Pelletier is finally starting to get chances in the lineup, and is hoping to make the most of it.

Klingberg a Potential Flames Target

Given the Flames’ current position in the standings, many have mixed thoughts on whether or not they should be buyers come the trade deadline. Based on a recent interview from Treliving, it seems as though he wants to remain patient and see how the next few weeks play out. If he does indeed choose to add, however, Klingberg may be an option he considers.

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff linked the Ducks defenseman to the Flames. It is an intriguing fit given that Klingberg’s value is said to be quite low as a result of a frustrating season, though as Seravalli himself mentions, the Flames aren’t entirely sure what they want to do just yet.

John Klingberg, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

“We’re still not convinced that the Flames will be big buyers at the deadline. They’re in the bottom quartile of the man-advantage. And they have the right defense to partner with Klingberg to mask some of his limitations at even strength,” Seravalli said. “He could be a relatively low-cost addition that could make them consistently dangerous down the stretch.”

Seravalli went on to say that he doesn’t see the Ducks being able to get back a first-round pick for the Swedish defenseman, making him a potentially cheap add for the Flames. As mentioned, he has struggled with the Ducks this season, posting just 20 points through 45 games. That said, he has a proven track record of being one of the best puck moving defensemen in the NHL, and could play a significant role for whichever team acquires him at or prior to the deadline.

Andersson Injured After Collision with Vehicle

A scary situation took place on Wednesday night, as Andersson was involved in a car accident in Detroit. The 26-year-old was headed to dinner with some teammates, and was struck by a car while crossing the street on a scooter.

Thankfully, Andersson avoided anything serious, but has been forced to miss each of the past two games as he is said to be a little banged up. He was taken to the hospital shortly after the collision, but was released later that night. Treliving also made sure to make it clear that alcohol was not a factor in the accident.

Markstrom’s Struggles Part of Team Issue

The 2022-23 season hasn’t been kind to Markstrom. After a 2021-22 season that saw him finish as a Vezina Trophy finalist for the first time in his career, he has regressed in a major way. Through 35 games, he owns an extremely disappointing 2.90 goals-against average, paired with a .892 save percentage. While it certainly wasn’t expected, however, McKenna recently wrote an article to explain why it isn’t all the Swedish netminder’s fault.

“Many goals came off odd man rushes and back door plays that Markstrom really couldn’t have done much about,” McKennna wrote. “And I also think Calgary hasn’t been great in front of its own net. Opposing players haven’t been boxed out. Sticks haven’t been tied up. And too often, Flames players have been caught standing directly in front of Markstrom, obscuring his line of sight.”

Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

McKenna did shortly after go on to mention that he made plenty of excuses for Markstrom, and acknowledged that he absolutely has to be better as well. Interestingly enough, McKenna didn’t find that Markstrom’s glove hand – which was questioned during last year’s playoffs – has been a problem in 2022-23. Instead, the concern is the 10 five-hole goals he has allowed to this point, which is a very high number given where we are in the season.

Other areas of concern for Markstrom revolve around his tendency to lunge at pucks, his dangerous rebounds at inopportune times, and his unusually wide stance, which at times hinders his mobility. That said, McKenna made it clear he doesn’t believe the 33-year-old’s season is as bad as some are making it out to be, which is certainly a good sign given that he has another three years remaining on his contract.

Pelletier Seeing Bigger Opportunities

When Pelletier was first called up by the Flames in early January, fans quickly were disappointed as Sutter refused to put him in the lineup. When he finally did, he gave the young prospect very little ice time, and even seemed to mock him after his first NHL game. That said, the veteran bench boss appears to be growing more fond of the young talent, as he has been giving him plenty more opportunities as of late.

In Thursday night’s loss to the Detroit Red Wings, Pelletier played on a line alongside Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau, while also getting reps on the second power play unit. He was ultimately held pointless, but played nearly 17 minutes and had a number of good opportunities. Afterward, he made it clear how appreciative he was regarding the elevated ice time.

“Just to be involved, it’s great,” Pelletier said postgame. “But now, it’s on me to show that I (belong) there and create some offense.”

Well, showing he belongs is exactly what Pelletier did on Saturday afternoon, as he was able to score his first NHL goal on a great feed from Kadri. Based on the numbers he has put up at the American Hockey League (AHL) level both this season and last, there is plenty of reason to believe this could just be the start of him producing for the Flames.

Looking Ahead for the Flames

With the Flames’ massive 7-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, they have jumped ahead of the Minnesota Wild and into the final wild card position in the Western Conference. That could change later tonight, as the Wild are set to take on the New Jersey Devils, but it goes to show just how tight things are right now. The Flames will look to keep the good times rolling on Monday in a road tilt against the Ottawa Senators.