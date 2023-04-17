Flames’ Offseason Will Determine Futures of Backlund & Lindholm

The Calgary Flames might be in trouble as Mikael Backlund might not want to return after next season when his contract is up. Not only that, Elias Lindholm, the team’s number one centre and last remaining member of the elite top line from 2021-22, could be joining him.

The Flames have a big offseason ahead if they want to convince these two key contributors to stick around for many years and help the cause. Eric Francis noted that there was a “fascinating pause from Backlund when asked if he’d be open to contract extension in Calgary. He said frustration from this season has him wanting to see what the organization does this summer first, as he wants to win a Cup first and foremost.”

Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Flames are in tough to get players to stick around. Multiple areas need to be addressed, and a lot of players are entering the final year of their contracts. Management won’t be able to keep all of them around, but if nothing changes in a couple of months, they might have to trade Backlund and Lindholm to get something in return and continue to retool.

The Flames were one of the leading Stanley Cup contenders at the start of the season before head coach Darryl Sutter clashed with some of his players. Tyler Toffoli, who won a Cup with him with the LA Kings, was the only one to say positive things about Sutter. Everyone else has talked about frustration and a lack of respect toward the players. Changing head coaches is surely one decision Backlund is waiting for to determine his willingness to stick around.

What Flames Can Do to Keep Backlund & Lindholm Around

Lindholm was also non-committal when asked the same question as Backlund, and he may be harder to sway. He has also yet to win a Stanley Cup, so like Backlund, Lindholm will be watching who the Flames acquire or remove from the equation before starting contract talks. That should also involve firing Sutter, making sure Dustin Wolf has a spot on the team, adding a top-six winger, and acquiring solid depth pieces.

Lindholm will also be looking for a big payday. He is six years younger than Backlund and has been underpaid for years now, waiting for his contract to expire. It’s uncertain how much cap space the Flames will have after locking into three very big contracts, but they should be willing to make room for their number one centre.

Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Backlund played most of the season on the third line and had a career year. He has always been very reliable in his own end and on the penalty kill and even added a lot more scoring to his game at age 34. There wasn’t much more the Flames could have asked from him, and he’s one of the reasons the team was in the playoff race until the end. It’s a shame to see seasons like that go to waste, and he likely knows that his time to win is running out. He may have a couple of good years left before he’s a permanent bottom-six fixture.

Backlund has made over $43 million in his career already, I don’t think money is what will concern him. In 14 seasons with the club, he has been a part of some very good Flames teams that haven’t gone anywhere in the postseason. The organization seems to be headed in the wrong direction, and some key pieces have already moved on. Looking around the league, Backlund must see many other opportunities where he’d have a better shot at a Stanley Cup.

At the very least, it might be best for the Flames to clean house as the Pittsburgh Penguins did. Get some new faces in there who are desperate to prove themselves and a coach who is willing to give more opportunities and treat his players with more respect. A new coach with a completely opposite personality might make a huge difference. We saw many teams with new faces behind the bench this season finish very well. The players have spoken, and now it’s up to management to choose the direction they want to move in.