Flames Should Be Looking to Sell High on Blake Coleman

The Calgary Flames have plenty of eyes on them as the 2024 Trade Deadline approaches. It remains to be seen what they will do with Elias Lindholm, Noah Hanifin, and Chris Tanev, all of whom are pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs). All three are highly-talented players, and would command plenty of value on the trade market should they be shopped.

With the Flames playing better hockey as of late, there have been rumours that general manager Craig Conroy may not sell after all, but that doesn’t seem likely. This team, even with their improved play, isn’t a contender in the Western Conference, and would be better off to bottom out in hopes of drafting high.

Given that they are likely to be sellers, there has also been chatter about them looking to trade Jacob Markstrom, who would be sure to garner plenty of interest. While trading the 33-year-old netminder is certainly not a bad idea, there is another Flames player who is playing some of his best hockey right now that should absolutely be on the block.

Blake Coleman is on Fire

Entering the 2023-24 season, Blake Coleman had one of the worst contracts on the Flames. He hadn’t produced how the organization had hoped through his first two seasons, making his six-year, $29.4 million deal seem like a mistake. However, that is no longer looking like the case 38 games into the 2023-24 campaign.

Entering the Jan. 6 game versus the Philadelphia Flyers, Coleman’s 15 goals and 29 points led all Flames. He is just seven goals shy of his career-high 22 set back in 2018-19, and nine points shy of his career-high 38 set last season. In a season where several of his teammates are struggling to produce, he is one of the biggest reasons why they remain in the hunt for a playoff spot.

With how well he is producing, he may seem like the kind of player the Flames should hold onto. That said, it is clear that based on his career he is riding a hot streak right now, which at some point will slow down. With an additional three seasons on a contract that carries a $4.9 million cap hit, the Flames would be wise to sell high to free up some cap space.

There Would Be Interest

Though his cap situation isn’t ideal, there would be teams that would have interest in Coleman. Not only is he producing at a great clip this season, but he has a Stanley Cup-winning pedigree. The Plano, Texas native was a part of the Tampa Bay Lightning teams that won in both 2020 and 2021. Not only was he a part of it, but he played a big role, accumulating eight goals and 24 points in 48 games.

Given his contract, the Flames likely wouldn’t receive a ton of value back for Coleman, but freeing up that cap space is valuable in its own right. The Flames won’t be contending anytime soon, meaning that the 32-year-old Coleman likely won’t be around when they are ready to be a top team. Moving out his contract could help them bring in younger places via free agency to help build around the young and exciting talent they have in the pipeline.

Coleman Controls His Fate

While trading Coleman would be very beneficial for the Flames, he has full control over his future. The veteran winger has a full no-movement clause in his contract, meaning he doesn’t have to go anywhere if he doesn’t want to. That does change to a 10-team trade list once the 2024-25 season begins. That said, if a contending team is interested, he may very well be willing to waive his no-movement clause in hopes of winning a third Stanley Cup ring.