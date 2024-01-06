Oilers Benefiting From Light NHL Schedule

Despite a slow start to the 2023-24 NHL season, the Edmonton Oilers find themselves in a good position as the schedule moves into mid-January. Ideally they’re not where they want to be, but they’ve definitely been trending upward since Kris Knoblauch and Paul Coffey took over the coaching duties back in early November.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch of the Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Oilers are 16-6-0 under Knoblauch and lead the NHL with a .824 point percentage since Nov. 24 (14-3-0). Much credit should go to both Knoblauch and Coffey, but some could go to the NHL schedule maker. Huh? Yes, the Oilers schedule has featured fewer games, especially in December and January, than many other teams in the Western Conference. In fact, they have only had one back-to-back situation just before Christmas when they won both games against the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 22 (6-3) and beat the New York Rangers the next night 4-3. Fewer games mean more time for practice and teaching. And more time to heal from early season injuries – especially for Connor McDavid, Mattias Ekholm and Evander Kane.

Oilers Only Have 11 Games Scheduled in January

If you’re a fan of former NBA superstar, Allen Iverson, you might remember his famous rant about practice. It was recreated in the popular TV show Ted Lasso, and it was all about the importance of practice. When the Oilers made the coaching change from Jay Woodcroft and Dave Manson to Knobluach and Coffey, the schedule helped the new coaches be given the practice time to teach and instill their influence over the Oilers. I believe the amount of practice and teaching time is now reflected in the Oilers’ win/loss record since November, and in the team regaining their confidence as they focus on the second half of the 2023-24 season.

Defencemen such as Darnell Nurse, Evan Bouchard and Vincent Desharnais have benefited in a big way from Coffey’s influence by playing some of the best hockey of their careers. And this in turn has helped Oilers starting goaltender Stuart Skinner who leads all goalies in the NHL with 11 victories since Nov. 24. It’s evident that having more time to teach and practice has had a positive domino effect on the team’s turnaround. And with a lighter schedule and Knoblauch rolling out four lines on most nights, the Oilers’ heavy horses such as McDavid, Leon Draistaitl, Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins may be fresher for the all-important spring stretch drive.

McDavid and Ekholm Playing Inspired Hockey After Injuries

The coaching staff definitely deserves praise for the Oilers’ resurgence. Still, it should be noted that since McDavid and Ekholm have healed up from their early season injuries, both have greatly impacted the fortunes of the Oilers. McDavid has been a man on fire going from 109th place in NHL scoring on Nov. 19 to third overall behind only Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov. He currently sits 11 points back in the scoring race, but based on the blistering pace he’s been on since November, he could legitimately take over the scoring lead by the end of January. I wouldn’t bet against him.

Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Ekholm is sitting at plus-9 in terms of plus/minus ratings, and his stock will only rise as the season progresses. He suffered an offseason hip flexor injury and missed all of the Oilers’ preseason games. He didn’t look himself when he returned to the lineup but eventually found his stride in mid-November and hasn’t looked back. Is it any coincidence that having Ekholm fully healthy has also helped the Oilers move up in the standings? I don’t think so. He is that good, and he and partner Evan Bouchard are one of the best defensive pairings in the league.

An Unusual Schedule Benefiting the Oilers in an Unusual Season

Going into their game against the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 6, the Oilers have played the second least amount of games in the NHL with 35. (Ironically the Senators have the lowest amount of games played in the NHL at 34.) With only 11 games in the month of January for the Oilers, and no back-to-back games until early February, they could be well rested and ready to make some noise when the schedule gets busy especially in March when they play 15 games.

Making the coaching change when they did definitely benefited the team, but having a lighter schedule has also helped. In a way it’s been the perfect storm, allowing the new coaches to have more time for practice and teaching. Having key players return to form from injury also didn’t hurt. The Oilers should thank the NHL schedule maker because things couldn’t have played out any better since early November.

Looking ahead, the Oilers could be positioned for a long run once springtime returns to Oil Country. And that could be just what the doctor ordered for a team and fan base who’ve been on quite a roller coaster ride in the 2023-24 season.