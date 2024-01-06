Panthers’ Sam Reinhart Gets Well-Deserved All-Star Selection

The Florida Panthers have dominated over the past couple of weeks. They are second in the Atlantic Division with 50 points and a record of 24-12-2 through 38 games, just a mere two points behind the Boston Bruins for first place. Furthermore, they are riding a six-game winning streak, beating some of the toughest teams in the NHL.

On Thursday (Jan. 4), the NHL announced the first batch of All-Star selections. To the surprise of very few, forward Sam Reinhart will represent the Panthers in Toronto this February, his first career All-Star selection. After all that he’s done this season for the squad, it’s a well-earned honor.

Reinhart’s Incredible Start to the Season

This season, Reinhart has been remarkable. He leads the team in goals with 25, power-play goals with 12, points with 47, and power-play points with 16. In addition, he’s third on the team in assists with 22 and ranks fourth with a plus-15 rating.

Sam Reinhart of the Florida Panthers celebrates his game-winning goal in overtime against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 3 of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images)

He also ranks third in the league in goals, behind only Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov. He also leads the league in power-play goals.

Panthers Teammates, Coach and Front Office Feel the Same Way

The man who brought him in just three seasons ago felt the same way the NHL did about his selection to the game. His performance over the past few years has led up to a moment such as this.

“Sam has been a dominant two-way force for our club this season,” said general manager Bill Zito. “He has an elite capacity to rapidly comprehend the game, and his team-first approach is a testament to who he is as a person and an athlete. We are excited for Sam to represent our organization at the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend.”

Related: Uvis Balinskis Earned 2-Year Extension with Panthers

Latest News & Highlights

His coach also feels that his talent is elite. He’s been relied on every single night in some sort of capacity.

“He’s been very, very consistent,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “He’s certainly a two-way player. We’re looking at his numbers as elite, but he’s really been more than just an offensive player for us.”

His teammates love what he brings to the lineup every single night, firing on all cylinders on every shift. “He doesn’t stop,” defenseman Gustav Forsling said. “He’s been amazing so far, and I think it’s gonna keep going.”

Rightfully so. He earned everyone’s respect by making his first career All-Star appearance.

Reinhart Joins an Exclusive Club

Reinhart joins an incredible squad of former Panthers All-Stars, including some of his current teammates and front-office personnel like Aleksander Barkov (2018, 2023), Matthew Tkachuk (2023), Aaron Ekblad (2015, 2016) and Roberto Luongo (2004, 2015, 2016).

Related: 2023 Was the Florida Panthers’ Best Year in Franchise History

He also joins some incredible talent that donned the Panthers jersey in the All-Star Game in years past, including the “Russian Rocket” Pavel Bure (2000, 2001), Jaromir Jagr (2016), and the “Beezer” John Vanbiesbrouck (1994, 1996, 1997).

What’s Next for Reinhart?

In his last five games, Reinhart has seven points (six goals and an assist) and is looking to continue his two-game point streak of two goals and an assist. This season, he’s established why he was a shoo-in for the All-Star Weekend in Toronto.

Since he arrived in Broward County in the 2021 offseason, he’s been as advertised. In a contract year, he’s going to command some serious dough. But for now, the team should ride the wave and try for another chance to compete for the Stanley Cup.