Uvis Balinskis Earned 2-Year Extension with Panthers

The Florida Panthers are rolling into the new year. They are second in the Atlantic Division with a 23-12-2 record and 48 points. Additionally, they’re riding a five-game winning streak, beating some heavy hitters such as the Vegas Golden Knights, New York Rangers, and Tampa Bay Lightning.

On Jan. 3, the team announced they are giving a two-year contract extension to one of their defensive prospects, Uvis Balinskis, with an average annual average of $850,000. Balinskis came into the fray in the absence of Brandon Montour and Aaron Ekblad earlier in the season and did well. He found the back of the net for the first time in his career on Nov. 10.

Balinskis Just Beginning His NHL Career

One of four active Latvians in the NHL, the 27-year-old Ventspils native came into the league last season undrafted after spending multiple years in different leagues across Europe, including HK Riga of the MHL, Dinamo Riga of the KHL, and HC Litvinov of the Czech Extraliga. In the 2022-23 season, he was named the Extraliga’s best defenseman when he played for the Liberec White Tigers by leading all defensemen in goals with 11 and points with 35.

Uvis Balinskis played in 18 games for the Florida Panthers so far this season, scoring a goal and tallying and assist. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In addition, he represented his country in the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2017, tallying two assists through seven games. He did it again in 2023, tallying two assists through 10 IIHF World Championship games, and helping his squad claim a bronze medal.

In April 2023, Panthers general manager Bill Zito decided to take a chance on him because of the team’s injury situation.

Balinskis Performed Well Enough to Warrant an Extension

Balinskis has a goal and an assist through 18 games with the Panthers this season, along with an even rating.

“Uvis is a talented two-way defenseman with excellent playmaking abilities. His successful transition to North American play enabled him to make an immediate impact.” Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito on re-signing Uvis Balinskis

With the American Hockey League’s Charlotte Checkers this season, he’s played eight games, scoring a goal and assisting on seven others to average a point per game, with an even rating. Across the two leagues, his efforts earned him a guaranteed stay in South Florida in some shape or form.

What Does This Mean for the Montour or Forsling Extensions?

On Oct. 30, 2023, according NHL Insider and former Panthers draft pick Kevin Weekes, the Panthers are actively working on extensions for Montour and Gustav Forsling. There has been no news on either of those fronts.

Although it is not as costly, Balinskis’ sudden extension could be seen as a fail-safe in case something fell through with the other deals. It’s not farfetched, considering Montour’s slow start with a goal and five assists through 21 games, but there is still time for him to get back on track.

Balinskis is Sticking Around

Ultimately, Balinskis is a fantastic depth piece for now and needs to start seeing more minutes. He is currently in the AHL receiving said minutes as the Panthers have seven defensemen on their roster.

Either way, this gives the team a safety blanket on defense. It also secures one defensive piece, considering some defencemen, such as Dmitry Kulikov and Oliver Ekman-Larsson, will be unrestricted free agents this summer. The move shows confidence in the 27-year-old, and the front office would love to see him on the main roster in Sunrise soon.