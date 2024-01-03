3 Burning Questions Facing the Oilers in 2024

The Edmonton Oilers have stormed back into the playoff picture after a horrible start to the season. Under new head coach Kris Knoblauch, they have been excellent in all aspects of the game, despite some lapses here and there, which is to be expected. The team is rolling along very nicely, but nothing is set in stone. We’re here to check out three burning questions for the Oilers for the rest of the 2023-24 season.

When Will the Oilers Get a Goalie & Who Will It Be?

The biggest question is goaltending. When will the Oilers get a goalie, and who will it be? Even in the offseason, some were calling for a change in net. Although Stuart Skinner impressed in the 2022-23 regular season, he was overworked and wasn’t supposed to be in the starting role. He is there once again, and although he had a tough start, like many Oilers, he has settled in nicely. When Jack Campbell was sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL), management was hoping that he would reset and find his game. That hasn’t been the case, so Calvin Pickard has had to fill a hole for the time being and has done a solid job.

The Oilers have one of the easiest remaining schedules in the NHL after one of the toughest up to Christmas. While the teams may not be as challenging, the schedule is busy. The team plays back-to-backs and almost every second day from February on. Skinner will be overworked, and Pickard has only been used when necessary thus far. The timetable to get a goalie has to be within the month.

Related: Oilers May Face Dilemma to Keep or Trade Olivier Rodrigue

Latest News & Highlights

As for who the Oilers could acquire, there are a few options. The best of them is Mackenzie Blackwood of the San Jose Sharks. Campbell is done with the Oilers, so he will either be dealt or bought out. That means the team needs another option alongside Skinner for not only this season but also the next until something is figured out. I don’t believe Olivier Rodrigue should be a full-time backup just yet, especially without NHL experience.

Mackenzie Blackwood of the San Jose Sharks waits for the puck against Valeri Nichushkin of the Colorado Avalanche (Photo by Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images)

Not many goalies around the league bring what Blackwood brings. He keeps a very bad team in games despite a save percentage (SV%) below .900. He has a good quality start percentage (.524), doesn’t have a big cap hit, and is under contract for that extra year. – another year? I see no better option than him for the Oilers to fix their goalie problem.

Will Evander Kane Rejoin the Top-6?

Since Evander Kane was moved from the second to the third line, the second line has dominated. Warren Foegele and Ryan McLeod were moved up, and they have been stellar. Both have gained a ton of confidence and are producing offensively almost every night. This hasn’t seemed to sit well with Kane, though. He isn’t happy to be out of the top-six, but the results don’t lie.

Evander Kane, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Oilers have won six in a row, and during that span, McLeod has five goals and eight points, while Foegele has three goals and eight points, including a five-point game. Kane gets shifts here and there with Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, or both, but there’s no reason to put him back in the top-six and mess with those top two lines other than to boost his ego.

The Oilers are winning, so not much has to change, especially not the two lines that are driving play. I can only see Kane re-enter the top-six if there’s an extended period when one of the top lines struggles. He gives away the puck too much, taking possession away from the elite Oilers players to spend time in the offensive zone (from “Lowetide: Evander Kane’s concerning season and what it means to the Oilers,” The Athletic, Dec. 29, 2023).

Where Do the Oilers Finish in the Regular Season Standings?

After a 2-9-1 start, the Oilers knew they had a big hole to dig out of. They were second last in the league in points, but their play has finally turned to positive results. Under Knoblauch, they have a record of 16-6-0 (.727 points percentage) with an eight-game win streak and a current six-game win streak on the books. With these lines intact, everybody playing well, and an easier schedule, the Oilers should continue to climb.

They are now four games over .500 and in eighth place in the Western Conference in points percentage. The Oilers are a better second-half team, and they also happen to have a better second-half schedule this season. I expect the team to surpass the Arizona Coyotes and Nashville Predators in the wild-card race, and they could very well give the top three teams in the division (Vancouver Canucks, Vegas Golden Knights, Los Angeles Kings) a run for their money and secure a postseason berth.

Everything is firing the Oilers’ way, but they need some help in net. The lines look good, the schedule looks good, and the rest of the season should bring positive results.