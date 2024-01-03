Saros Makes 21 Saves as Predators Shut Out Blackhawks

Juuse Saros and the Nashville Predators kicked off 2024 with a 3-0 shutout of the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Tuesday.

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

It was a game that, according to Predators head coach Andrew Brunette, “had a little bit of everything” – some good, some bad, and some ugly.

Nyquist, O’Reilly Lead the Way

Gustav Nyquist scored on the power play in the first period to extend his point streak to six games, dating back to Dec. 21. It’s the second-best streak of his career (nine games, tied earlier this season from Nov. 9-28).

Nyquist also added an assist on Ryan O’Reilly’s power-play tally in the second period. The veteran forwards, both key free-agent signings for Nashville this offseason, led the Predators with two points apiece against Chicago.

“He’s been effective in helping us win, that’s for sure,” O’Reilly said of Nyquist. “He’s so fun to play with. Just the smarts and the little plays he makes, and the way he skates and just creates – it’s so fun to play with. And I think we’ve done a good job, and it’s got to be that spark for us offensively, and playing with him, he just makes it so easy out there.”

Nyquist has nine points (five goals, four assists) during his current six-game point streak. With 29 points in 38 games this season, he has surpassed his 2022-23 season total of 27 points in 51 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild.

Gustav Nyquist, Nashville Predators (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

“I feel like [Nyquist] has been playing great the whole year,” Predators captain Roman Josi said. “He’s so good on the power plays. He’s great. He’s very patient with the puck. He makes some really, really good plays. He’s an awesome leader in the locker room, and he’s been nothing but great since he came here.”

Predators Silence Bedard

The Blackhawks registered 21 shots on goal, but none of them came from Connor Bedard, Chicago’s leading scorer and the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for December.

“It’s easier said than done,” Brunette said of his team’s ability to stifle the young phenom. “I thought for the most part we nullified a little bit of their rush game, which they’re really good at. And the PK did a great job when he was on the ice by limiting his time and space.”

Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

While Bedard leads all NHL rookies in goals (15), he has yet to register one in three meetings with the Predators this season.

“I think every time you have a guy like that, you pay a little extra awareness to him,” Josi said. “He’s obviously an unbelievable talent, and he’s been having a great year… It’s unbelievable some of the things he does out there. So there’s definitely heightened awareness when we’re out there with him.”

Predators’ Missed Opportunities

Nyquist scored on the power play just over five minutes into the game, but the score remained a tight 1-0 until O’Reilly capitalized on a 5-on-3 opportunity late in the third period.

“It was kind of a hard game,” Nyquist said. “They’re checking hard. You get a little timid, maybe, and don’t want to make a mistake when it’s only 1-0. I didn’t love our second, but [it was] good to get the job done.”

The Predators acknowledged several missed offensive opportunities to pad their lead in the second and third periods – the same kind of missed opportunities that have come back to haunt them in recent games.

“I think sometimes it’s dangerous,” Josi said. “Obviously, when you go into the third with a 1-0 lead, you never know what’s going to happen. You want to make sure you capitalize on opportunities a little bit earlier.”

Saros Stays Sharp

Of course, any recap of a shutout victory would be incomplete without giving some well-deserved credit to the man between the pipes. In his second shutout of the season – and the 22nd of his career – Saros helped his team maintain their one-goal lead for the majority of the game.

“I’m proud of him,” Brunette said. “There’s been a lot of games lately that he hasn’t gotten a lot… and then we take a penalty, and he gets nine or 12 attempts in a minute. As a goalie, that’s really hard to do and kind of hard to stay in the game, and then you get peppered. I thought tonight he hung in there. I’ve been getting to know him a little bit better, and I can kind of tell by the way he moves in the net that he’s dialed in, and I thought he was dialed in tonight.”

The Predators outshot the Blackhawks 36-21 – including by a 16-5 margin in the first period – but Saros was able to remain sharp and focused even when facing a lower shot volume.

“It’s always a bit tougher [facing fewer shots], but you’ve just got to try to stay as sharp as you can,” Saros said. “There might be a chance coming after 10 minutes of no work. So, you just try to stay sharp.”

Lauzon Brings Trademark Physicality

Nashville defenseman Jeremy Lauzon led all skaters with seven hits on the night. He leads the NHL in hits this season with 136 – 36 more than the next-closest defenseman on the hits list (the Washington Capitals’ Tom Wilson, who ranks eighth in the league with 100).

Lauzon also recorded a fighting major in the second period when he dropped gloves with Nick Foligno, who also received two minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct for retaliating after Lauzon’s hit on Philipp Kurashev.

In addition to his highly physical style of play, Lauzon hasn’t been afraid to stand up for his teammates and rattle his opponents; his six fighting majors this season rank second in the NHL behind Ottawa Senators winger Brady Tkachuk’s seven.

Up Next

The Predators will be back at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday (Jan. 4) to close out their two-game homestand as they host the Calgary Flames.