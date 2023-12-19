Predators Signing of Gustav Nyquist Paying Off Early

Many were doubtful when the Nashville Predators signed Gustav Nyquist to a two-year, $6.37 million contract on the opening day of free agency this past summer. The Swedish forward struggled during his time with the Columbus Blue Jackets last season, scoring just 22 points through 48 games and despite a point-per-game (P/G) stint with the Minnesota Wild following a trade, it appeared his career was on the downturn.

However, through his first 31 games as a Predator, it seems another offseason signing by general manager Barry Trotz is paying off. He is stapled to the Predators’ first line, has rediscovered his scoring touch, and is a fantastic complementary piece for a team battling for first in the Central Division.

Nyquist Is Scoring Again

While his defense can sometimes be questionable, Nyquist has been a consistent and productive player throughout his career. It’s this consistency that made last season somewhat shocking. He reached the 40-point mark eight straight campaigns before 2022-23. But, he only managed 22 points through 48 games last season with the Blue Jackets before being traded to the Wild.

Nyquist scored five points (one goal, four assists) through three games at the end of last season, making it 27 total points through 51 matches. He tallied five assists through six playoff games with the Wild and was an overall net positive, but even then, some had reservations regarding the forward’s contract and fit on the Predators. However, Nyquist looks good 31 games in.

Gustav Nyquist, Nashville Predators (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

Aside from bringing veteran leadership, the Predators brought Nyquist in to help their offense. Through 31 games this season, the 34-year-old has four goals and 16 assists for 20 points. His scoring is good for about a 53-point-pace over an 82-game season, seven points shy of his career-high set back in 2018-19. Additionally, he has 13 hits and shots blocked – not outstanding numbers, but decent totals.

Aside from Nyquist’s counting stats, his advanced analytics are solid. He has an expected goals for of 53.3% and is third on the team in Corsi For with 50.95%. Nyquist’s on-ice impact is noticeable, even without the puck.

Nyquist & The Top Line

Nyquist rediscovering his scoring touch has a lot to do with playing on the Predators’ first line with countryman Filip Forsberg and fellow free agent signing Ryan O’Reilly. The trio has played over 200 minutes at five-on-five together – they are the only line combination to reach double-digits. Head coach Andrew Brunette has their trust, and it’s clear why.

Together, the three are sporting a 52.24% Corsi For, expected goals for of 53.23%, and are outscoring their opponents 15-8 at five-on-five – the only Predators forward line with ten-plus goals. Everything clicks for the top line, and Nyquist is a significant reason.

Nyquist’s Power Play Time

Like at five-on-five, Nyquist is getting his chances on the power play. He is fourth in scoring (eight points) with the man advantage and is fourth in ice time among players. Only Roman Josi, Forsberg, and O’Reilly have played more than him on the power play. Despite the lower time-on-ice than his left wing and center, he is second in primary assists (four), flashing his great distributing ability.

Granted, he sometimes sends errant passes, which lead to turnovers. He leads all Predators with seven giveaways on the power play. Still, his offensive contributions outweigh the negatives through the first third of the season.

Threatening his career-high of 60 points is ambitious to project for Nyquist, but hitting 50 is doable. Seeing him reach that mark in his age-34 season would be remarkable. But, as long as he keeps contributing to winning hockey on the Predators’ first line, it’s easy to assume all parties will be happy.

Advanced stats taken from NaturalStatTrick