Bruins News & Rumors: JVR, Shattenkirk, DeBrusk & Poitras

In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, veteran winger James van Riemsdyk had a big game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 2, posting one goal and two helpers. Meanwhile, fellow bargain free-agent signing Kevin Shattenkirk is continuing to be a solid asset to the team. In other news, Jake DeBrusk extended his point streak to four games with another impactful performance. Lastly, with Canada being eliminated from the World Junior Championship, when should we expect Matt Poitras back? Let’s discuss all of this in today’s (Jan. 3) Bruins News & Rumors column now.

JVR Has Big Night vs. Blue Jackets

The Bruins secured their fourth straight win in their last game against the Blue Jackets, and van Riemsdyk was a notable reason behind it. The 2007 second-overall pick had one of his best games since becoming a Bruin, posting one goal, two assists, and a plus-2 rating in 12:43 of ice time.

James van Riemsdyk, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

When the Bruins signed van Riemsdyk to his cheap one-year deal, it was viewed as a classic low-risk, high-reward kind of move. So far, it is fair to say that this transaction has been beneficial for both the player and the team, and games like this one from him effectively show that.

In 34 games this season, van Riemsdyk now has seven goals, 25 points, and a plus-5 rating. We will now need to see if he has more big performances like this one against the Blue Jackets as the season rolls on. If he continues playing like this, perhaps the Bruins should consider keeping him around past this season.

Shattenkirk’s Play Is Continuing to Improve

Speaking of low-risk, high-reward offseason additions, Shattenkirk is only improving as the season progresses. The 34-year-old defenseman scored the Bruins’ first goal of the game against the Blue Jackets with a perfectly placed wrist shot from along the boards.

Kevin Shattenkirk, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While Shattenkirk’s start with the Bruins was a little shaky, he is making a far bigger impact as of late. He has three goals over his last three games and six points over his last 10 games. Getting this kind of offensive production from the point has benefitted the Bruins, and here’s to hoping that he can keep this play going from here.

DeBrusk Extends Point Streak

It is not a secret that DeBrusk has had a rough start to the 2023-24 season. However, the 2015 first-round pick is continuing to break the ice, as he extended his point streak to four games with his primary assist on van Riemsdyk’s goal versus Columbus. Over that span, he has two goals and six points.

Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Bruins have been waiting for DeBrusk to heat up and look like the top-six forward that they know he can be. Now, he is finally showing signs of last season’s form, and the hope is that this kind of production will continue from the Edmonton native.

Due to his hot stretch of play, DeBrusk now has six goals and 17 points in 35 games. While his production is still lower than expected, it is starting to improve noticeably, as he is now averaging just under a point every two games. Let’s see if he continues to trend in the right direction.

Poitras Returning to Bruins

Canada got knocked out of the World Junior Championship with their shocking 3-2 loss to Czechia in the quarterfinals. Due to this, Poitras’ quest for the gold is over, and his return to the Bruins is on the way.

Matthew Poitras, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While speaking with reporters, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery had this to say about when the Bruins should expect to see Poitras return to the NHL squad: “I think he gets back (Wednesday, Jan. 3), and then he starts to assimilate back into the group. How soon he plays again – that’s up for discussion because it just happened.”

In five games with Canada, Poitras had two goals and four points. Overall, it was a solid tournament for the Bruins rookie, and now he will look to build off it once he officially returns to game action for the NHL squad. In 27 games with Boston this season, he has five goals, 13 points, and a plus-3 rating