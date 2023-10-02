Flames Wise to Send Wolf to AHL Instead of Rushing Trade

After a highly disappointing 2022-23 season, Calgary Flames fans were extremely hopeful that they would get to see Dustin Wolf play in the NHL for the entire 2023-24 campaign. Though that hasn’t been ruled out as he still remains with the team to this point in camp, general manager Craig Conroy admitted it is likely that Wolf will at least begin this season with the Calgary Wranglers.

Related: Flames’ Andersson Handling Captaincy Debacle with Pure Class

Latest News & Highlights

“I think so,” Conroy said to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli when asked if Wolf is likely to start the year in the American Hockey League (AHL). “I mean, if I was looking right now today, I think the two guys that were here in the years past are really dialed in. I mean, they look sharp. So it’s tough to say we’re going to change something. But, you know, things happen. There’s injuries for other teams and you’re always looking at all your options.”

This isn’t Conroy suggesting by any means that Wolf doesn’t deserve to be in the NHL. After winning goaltender of the year in back-to-back seasons in the AHL, as well as league MVP this past year, he seems more than ready to make the next step. However, he is also waiver-exempt, while Jacob Markstrom and Dan Vladar are not. Markstrom, of course, is locked in as this team’s starter, while Vladar would undoubtedly get claimed off of waivers.

No Harm in Wolf Getting Plenty of Reps

As mentioned, despite his struggles last season, Markstrom is undoubtedly the Flames’ starting goaltender for the 2023-24 season. Though Darryl Sutter is no longer around, Markstrom will more than likely still appear in north of 50 games, perhaps even 55. That doesn’t leave a ton of work for Wolf, who instead could make at least 50 starts with the Wranglers, likely even more, as he continues to hone his craft.

Dustin Wolf, Calgary Flames (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)

Even more important in all of this is the fact that Vladar is a very good goaltender in his own right. While wanting to get Wolf into the NHL is understandable, it is important that the Flames don’t simply trade him just for the sake of trading him. He has proven he is a capable backup goaltender at the NHL level, and at only 25 years old could turn into even more. It would be very poor asset management to trade him well below his value just for the sake of getting Wolf into the NHL.

Conroy Showing Excellent Patience

Since being appointed as the Flames general manager earlier this offseason, Conroy has shown tremendous patience in several areas, this goaltending situation included. Many were questioning why he wasn’t making trades through the summer with some of his pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) given that they reportedly wanted out. Instead, he took his time, worked out a team-friendly extension for Mikael Backlund, and appears to be closing in on an Elias Lindholm extension.

Related: Flames’ Huberdeau Appears to Be in Store for MVP-Like Season

So far, fans should be very happy with the job Conroy has done. The one player he did choose to move was Tyler Toffoli, and in return, he brought in a much younger Yegor Sharangovich who is not only capable of posting north of 50 points but can play in all situations. The point here is that Conroy has given fans no reason to question him yet, and they should trust that he will get it right when it comes to this team’s goaltending.

You can guarantee Wolf won’t be happy if the decision does come to send him back to the Wranglers. He is a competitive person, as is everyone that gets to his level in their respective sport. That said, he will only use it as motivation, which he already has plenty of given how much he has been doubted throughout his playing career. When the time is right, he will get his opportunity, and he will be more than ready. The disappointment from fans is warranted, but in the end, it will all be more than worth it.