Flyers’ Bobby Brink Set Up for Big Opportunity

After a terrific showing at training camp and preseason, winger Bobby Brink of the Philadelphia Flyers is set to have a massive opportunity to impress in the regular season. He will have a chance to be a breakout candidate for the club if he continues what he has already started.

Brink’s Shot to Play With the Big Guns

On the two days preceding the Flyers’ first game of the regular season, Brink played on the first line in practice. Nothing has been confirmed regarding the team’s opening-night lineup against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 12, but it seems like he will be slotted with both Joel Farabee and Sean Couturier to start out. For a 22-year-old rookie, this is an incredible opportunity.

Flyers forwards at practice Wednesday, via jersey color. Team opens season Thursday in Columbus.



Farabee/Foerster-Couturier-Brink

Tippett-Frost-Atkinson

Laughton-Cates-Konecny

Deslauriers-Poehling-Hathaway



These have been the lines for three practices. — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) October 11, 2023

Instead of playing in a bottom-six role to start out that would still be beneficial but would not truly allow him to blossom, he may just have a shot at playing with some of the best players on the team. Being slotted on the first power-play unit in practice as well, the Flyers might truly be going all-in on Brink.

Playing with a responsible player like Couturier would be terrific for Brink’s development, and he could really give a spark to a Flyers team that doesn’t have too many players like him. He plays with speed, and skill, and has the confidence needed to be a regular NHL player. This is pretty rare for a player his age, so the Flyers might have found themselves a gem if the stars align for both him and the team.

Why Brink Is Getting A Chance

Brink is not being given an opportunity simply because he has the potential to succeed in the NHL but because he has actually shown that he is willing to fight for a chance over the last month. With three points in four preseason games and him being a clear standout from those games, he not only got the chance to make the team but perhaps one that will grant him significant ice time during his 2023-24 campaign.

Bobby Brink of the Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The head coach of the Flyers, John Tortorella, has always preached earning a spot rather than it being handed to someone. His ideology is that a lack of talent alone should not exclude someone from making a team, but a lack of effort should. Training camp and preseason for the Flyers were both a huge success, as several standouts were not really expected to make the team that did so in the end. Their efforts allowed them to make a team that has some pretty solid depth, especially on offense.

If Brink slots into a top-line role, Tortorella would be making a statement about the extent to which he values effort. He was one of the best performers in the preseason, so the fact that he would be willing to give him this big of a chance shows that he truly does mean the things he preaches.

In training camp, Tortorella hung a sign that read “safe is death”, implying that he would make moves that he felt would give his team the best chance to win. By rewarding the players who are performing the best and doing everything they can to make the team, he is staying true to his word. This philosophy might be Brink’s ticket to establishing stardom in the NHL, and it could not have been more deserved. His hard work on every shift seems to have paid off.

Brink’s 2023-24 Season Projection

Assuming Brink plays consistently for Philadelphia, he could be due for a breakout campaign. He’s a good forechecker with his primary skills being in the offensive zone, so he might be one of the Flyers’ top point producers if he gets enough ice time to have that chance.

If he gets both top-end 5-on-5 ice time and some chances on the power play, he could easily score between 40 and 50 points in 2023-24. Obviously, his position on the team is subject to change if he is not performing up to Tortorella’s standard, so he won’t be a lock on the team for the full season. However, his play to this point suggests he very much can be.

On a team that doesn’t have too many players with high-end skills, Brink might provide that for Philadelphia. An ability like this not only bodes well for an individual but also the veterans that he will likely be playing with. As a whole, he makes the Flyers better if he is truly on top of his game.

If the Flyers are really open to giving a youngster like Brink a big opportunity, it bodes well for the team’s future. The first official season of the team’s new era starts against Columbus, and the 22-year-old could be a big part of it moving forward.