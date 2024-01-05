Flyers’ Cutter Gauthier Named Best Forward at 2024 World Juniors

On Jan. 5, 19-year-old Philadelphia Flyers forward prospect Cutter Gauthier captured gold for the United States at the 2024 World Junior Championship (WJC), becoming the tournament’s best forward as voted by the IIHF for his two goals and 10 assists for 12 points. Not only did that give him the highest point total for Team USA, but it tied him for the lead among all players in the tournament. The former fifth-overall pick of the 2022 NHL Draft shined in his last season of U20 eligibility.

Cutter Gauthier of the Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Gauthier is typically a high-volume shooter, evidenced by his 13 goals in 17 NCAA games with the Boston College Eagles this season. At the WJC, it was his playmaking game that he started to unlock. Playing with some of the best young athletes that hockey has to offer, he became arguably the best setup man in the tournament.

Latest News & Highlights

When considering that much of Gauthier’s flash comes with his elite shot, he took his game to another level at the WJC. He scored a rocket on a power play in the late stages of the third period to give the Americans a lead to send them to the Gold Medal Game against Finland on Jan. 4. He was poised with the puck on his stick, rounding out his overall game spanning from his playmaking to his defense. It’s only a seven-game sample size, but he became a complete player when it mattered most — Team USA captured its sixth gold medal in WJC history as a result.

Gauthier could theoretically play for the Flyers toward the end of their 2023-24 season once his collegiate campaign is over. But with Boston College’s 13-3-1 record this season, they could go far in the playoffs. Considering the championship game last season coincided with the Flyers’ last few contests of their 2022-23 campaign, it could be deemed trivial to have him play for just a few games. In any event, he should be ready to compete for the Flyers’ opening roster as late as their 2024-25 campaign.