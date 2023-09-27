Former Canuck Roberto Luongo Gets Ring of Honour Induction

The Vancouver Canucks have announced when they will be inducting former goaltender Roberto Luongo into the team’s Ring of Honour. The ceremony will take place on Dec. 14, 2023, when the Florida Panthers are in town. Despite announcing their intention to induct him into the Ring of Honour last November, the club chose to wait almost a year before selecting a date for the event. Choosing the Panthers as the opponents allows for the two franchises the Hall of Fame goalie spent most of his career with to come together as they honour one of the best goaltenders in NHL history. When he is officially inducted, he will become the eighth player and second goalie to be inducted into the Ring of Honour.

A Look Back At Luongo’s Career In Vancouver

Originally acquired back in June 2006, Luongo played 448 games with the Canucks organization and is the all-time leader in regular-season wins and shutouts. He is also just one of two goaltenders to play at least 60 playoff games with the franchise and sits second in all-time wins with 32 and shutouts with five. Lastly, he is the only goaltender in franchise history to be named captain, wearing the “C” on his mask during the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons. A leader on the ice and in the community, he is still beloved in the city even though he hasn’t played a game for the Canucks since 2014.

Alex Edler and Roberto Luongo, Vancouver Canucks (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

During Luongo’s tenure in Vancouver, he produced plenty of moments that will stick with Canuck fans for years. Whether it was leading Vancouver to within one game of a Stanley Cup, his standout performance during the 2010 Winter Olympics where he backstopped Canada to a gold medal on home ice, or making highlight-reel saves almost on the regular, leading to fans shouting “LUOOOO” at the top of their lungs, he was a major reason why the Canucks were one of just four teams to achieve 300 wins between the 2006-07 and 2012-13 seasons. The only goalie in Canucks history to surpass the 40-win mark, having done so twice, there is little doubt that he is the greatest goaltender in franchise history.

The Retired Jersey Debate

While getting inducted into the Ring of Honour is a special moment, there will still be a large portion of the fanbase in Vancouver that believes he should have his number retired instead. Not only is he the franchise leader in multiple different categories, but he also, as mentioned, is now part of the Hall of Fame. Based on these factors, there is definitely a case to be made why he deserves a higher honour in having his number retired rather than just induction into the Ring of Honour.

The best justification for why Luongo deserves his number retired, though, comes in the form of another former Panther, Pavel Bure. The Russian Rocket’s number has been retired by the organization despite the unceremonious way he left Vancouver. Both players are amongst the greatest in franchise history, are in the Hall of Fame, and helped lead Vancouver to a Stanley Cup Final, yet only one name hangs from the rafters. When looking at everything he did for this city, there is little doubt that he deserves to be in the retired jersey conversation, making this a debate that should go on even after induction night is complete.

A Special Honour For Luongo

While it may be frustrating to some that the number one won’t be hanging high above the ice at Rogers Arena, it should bring comfort knowing that at least the organization did the right thing in choosing to honour him. While the end of his tenure in Vancouver may not have been a positive one, it is important to look back and remember everything he did for this city on and off the ice. One of the greatest players in Canucks history, he is a well-deserving recipient of the Ring of Honour.