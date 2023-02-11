Future of Sabres NCAA Prospects Undetermined

The Buffalo Sabres have a few prospects currently playing in the NCAA, with three making headlines as their future with the Sabres’ organization will likely be decided this season. Senior defenseman Ryan Johnson of the University of Minnesota, junior goalie Erik Portillo of the University of Michigan, and junior goalie Devon Levi of Northeastern University.

Devon Levi Continues to Impress

Levi is the Sabres’ most impressive prospect at the moment. He consistently breaks records for both Northeastern and the NCAA and puts on show-stopping performances in almost every game he plays. As of Feb. 11, he has a .930 save percentage (SV%) on the season and a goals-against average (GAA) of 2.34 through 27 games. Levi recorded a season-high 54 saves against Providence College on Feb. 10, resulting in a 3-3 tie. His previous best was 49 saves against Providence back in October, which saw Northeastern lose 1-2.

Devon Levi, Northeastern Huskies (Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

It is widely expected that Levi will make the jump to professional hockey this year. Whether or not he gets a game with the Sabres will depend on how their wild card race is looking at the end of the year. If they clinch a playoff spot or get mathematically eliminated from contention, expect to see Levi making his Sabres debut. If they’re fighting to the bitter end of the season for a playoff appearance, Levi will probably start his time in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Rochester Americans who are currently running with Malcolm Subban and Micheal Houser in net. Regardless of the end of this season, Levi is expected to start 2023-24 with the Americans.

No Space For Portillo

The biggest challenge for Portillo is the lack of space currently available for goalies in Buffalo. Levi has outperformed Portillo at the college level and has taken over the spot of top goalie prospect. In Buffalo, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has finally shown some strong progress this season cementing himself as the Sabres’ number-one goalie for the foreseeable future.

Erik Portillo, Michigan Wolverines (Michigan Photography)

With Luukkenon performing well and Levi on the doorstep, the chance for Portillo to crack the Sabres’ roster has lessened considerably. He performs well in Michigan, currently holding a .908 SV% and a GAA of 3.08. He drew some criticism from fans for returning to school his junior year in the midst of the last offseason goalie uncertainty. Now, as the future of the netminder position has become a little more clear for the Sabres, fans are wondering what the next move with Portillo is. Ideally, he could be used as a trade piece to help the Sabres strengthen their weak spots. He does still have a year left before he is eligible to walk away from the Sabres.

Johnson Most Likely To Walk

As a senior, Johnson will be eligible to walk from the Sabres at the end of the season and could sign with another team of his choosing. Lately, signs have been pointing toward him doing so.

However, Ryan Johnson could possibly still have a spot in Buffalo if he wants it. At times, the defense has taken over from goaltending as the Sabres’ most iffy position as the bottom pairings seem to be struggling to get much done on a night-to-night basis.

Johnson is one of the NCAA’s top defensemen and has been impressive all four years he’s spent in Minnesota. This year through 29 games played he has two goals and 13 assists. However, it’s arguable that he cost himself a year of important development by staying in college. By not signing with the Sabres, it also gives the impression that he may not want to sign with Buffalo, who only holds his negotiating rights until August of 2023.

Like Portillo, Johnson would be ideal trade bait for the Sabres. He has promise as an NHL defenseman, and as general manager Kevyn Adams keeps saying, you only want to sign people who truly want to be with the Sabres. If they’re able to package Johnson and Portillo in order to get a return that would help the team in the long run, they should.