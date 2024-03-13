Gagner’s AHL Assignment Is Latest Setback in Career of Hard Luck

The Edmonton Oilers were involved in multiple deals leading up to the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline last week. First, they acquired forwards Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick from the Anaheim Ducks in a three-team trade also involving the Tampa Bay Lightning. Edmonton sent a first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a conditional 2025 fifth-round pick to Anaheim, and a conditional 2025 fourth-round pick to the Lightning.

Related: Edmonton Oilers Acquire Adam Henrique From the Anaheim Ducks

Then the Oilers acquired defenceman Troy Stecher from the Arizona Coyotes. As part of the deal, they traded a 2027 fourth-round draft pick to Arizona.

Oilers general manager Ken Holland made the moves to bolster his team for a deep run into the playoffs this coming spring, and, on paper, at least, Edmonton’s lineup is stronger than it was a week ago. But to make room for the newcomers, the Oilers had to subtract a couple of players from their roster. One was 22-year-old Dylan Halloway, who was reassigned to the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League (AHL). And the other was veteran Sam Gagner.

After clearing waivers, Gagner was assigned to Bakersfield last Thursday (March 7), ending the latest NHL stint with the Oilers for the 34-year-old forward who just can’t seem to catch a break. This was his 17th season in the NHL. He’s spent half his life in pro hockey, and all he’s got to show for it is two measly playoff appearances totalling 11 games played. He’s never experienced a playoff series win.

Nine times – more than half his NHL career – Gagner’s team has finished 25th or lower in the league standings, and on the rare occasion that he’s been part of a team with great playoff potential, something always happens to sabotage his opportunity.

Gagner Began NHL Career During Decade of Darkness

Drafted sixth overall by Edmonton in 2007, Gagner spent his first seven NHL seasons with the Oilers during the infamous “Decade of Darkness” that saw the team miss the playoffs for 10 consecutive years.

Sam Gagner, Edmonton Oilers (Bridgetds/Flickr)

Gagner spent one season with the Coyotes when they finished last in the Western Conference in 2014-15. At long last, he made his playoff debut in 2016, with the Philadelphia Flyers who were eliminated in six games by the Washington Capitals.

In his 10th season in the NHL, 2016-17, Gagner finally was part of a powerhouse team. Notching a career-high 50 points, he helped the Columbus Blue Jackets finish fourth in the overall standings, with a franchise-record 108 points.

But the Metropolitan Division was stacked that season, and Columbus’ 50-24-8 record was only good enough for third place in the division and a first-round playoff matchup with the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins. Pittsburgh won the series in five games.

Gagner’s Second Stint With Oilers Ends Abruptly

Following a season and a half with the Vancouver Canucks organization, a significant portion of which he spent in the AHL, Gagner was traded to the Oilers on Feb. 16, 2019.

In 2020, it looked like Gagner was going to experience the playoffs in Edmonton; the Oilers were contending for first place in the Pacific Division, and he had a regular spot in the lineup. But at the trade deadline, he was dealt to the last-place Detroit Red Wings.

Sam Gagner, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

After two more seasons with a rebuilding Red Wings team, Gagner found his way to the Winnipeg Jets. Winnipeg started strong in 2022-23 and ultimately advanced to the playoffs, but he wasn’t part of the postseason. That’s because he was recovering from surgery on both hips, which not only ended his season but had some speculating if he would ever play in the NHL again.

Gagner Finds His Way Back to Edmonton

Looking to keep his professional hockey career going, Gagner returned to the place where it all started, attending training camp in Edmonton on a professional tryout (PTO) agreement with the Oilers, though his ongoing recovery prevented him from seeing any pre-season action.

Gagner was finally cleared to play at the end of October, and signed an AHL contract with the Condors. He appeared in just three games with Bakersfield, racking up a goal and four assists, before the Oilers came calling: On Halloween, Edmonton signed Gagner to a one-year, two-way deal, worth $775,000.

When he drew into Edmonton’s lineup on Nov. 2 against the Dallas Stars, Gagner became the first player over the franchise’s four-plus decades to play for the Oilers on three occasions separated by stints with other NHL teams. Then he went out and scored two goals in a span of 3:01 in the third period, almost single-handedly bringing Edmonton back from a 4-1 deficit.

Gagner played 27 games with the Oilers this season, bouncing between the pressbox and the bottom six. He proved to be someone that head coach Kris Knoblauch could throw into the lineup after a long layoff and not have to worry about him suffering from ring rust.

His mere presence as a veteran in the locker room was positive, whether he was suiting up that night or not. When he did see action, he played smart, sound hockey, contributing a total of five goals, including two-game winners, and five assists.

Oilers Are Cup Contenders

In terms of win percentage, the 2023-24 Oilers are second to only the 2016-17 Blue Jackets as the most successful team Gagner has ever been a part of. As far as championship potential goes, these Oilers are much closer to capturing the Stanley Cup than any of Gagner’s previous teams.

Unfortunately for Gagner, it doesn’t look as though he’ll be part of the Oilers this spring. Edmonton is significantly deeper up front now, and if they do need to recall a forward from Bakersfield, Holloway will likely be the first one on a flight to Edmonton.

At the end of the day, hockey is a business about wins and losses, and that’s why Gagner is not in Edmonton now. But it’s hard not to feel for him. He is one of the most likeable, selfless, and dedicated guys in the game, and after all he’s been through, only someone with a heart of stone wouldn’t want to see him have the chance to enjoy an NHL playoff run.

To no one’s surprise, Gagner has handled his demotion with the utmost professionalism. He’s back in Bakersfield’s lineup now, and on Tuesday (March 12) scored a goal in his first game since rejoining the Condors, a 4-1 win over the Abbotsford Canucks.

Bakersfield is well on its way to clinching a playoff spot, so maybe Gagner can experience some postseason action this spring. The Calder Cup Playoffs aren’t the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but it’s the least the hockey gods can do for Gagner.