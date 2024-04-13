Jack Eichel Hits 30 Goal Mark for the Vegas Golden Knights

With his first-period goal against the Minnesota Wild, Jack Eichel became the fourth 30-goal scorer in Vegas Golden Knights franchise history, following Jonathan Marchessault (two times; last: 41 in 2023-24), Max Pacioretty (32 in 2019-20) and William Karlsson (43 in 2017-18).

Eichel hit a notable scoring milestone for Vegas on April 8 in their 4-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks when he picked up the primary assist on Noah Hanifin’s goal and recorded the 300th helper of his career because of it. In 58 games this season with Vegas, he has 29 goals, 63 points, and a plus-6 rating.

Eichel was traded from the Buffalo Sabres to the Golden Knights in 2021. Since then, he has lived up to expectations. In 159 games over three seasons with the club, he has 70 goals and 154 points. With that, he helped lead Vegas to their 2023 Stanley Cup, posting 26 points in 22 playoff games.

Eichel was Buffalo’s No. 2 overall pick in 2015. He was in the fourth year of an eight-year, $80 million contract—the last year before a full no-movement clause kicked in. However, his relationship with Buffalo soured last season over a disagreement over how to treat a herniated disk in his neck, leading to Buffalo trading him away.