Golden Knights News & Rumors: Eichel, Pacioretty, Stone, Krebs

In this edition of Vegas Golden Knights News & Rumors, the team will be without Max Pacioretty for a good chunk of time after being injured in a game versus the Los Angeles Kings. That wasn’t their only injury of the night either, as Mark Stone was also hurt in the same game. In other news, Jack Eichel’s name has been linked to this team once again, however, management has reportedly told the Buffalo Sabres they have no interest in moving Peyton Krebs as part of their package.

Pacioretty to Miss Six Weeks

The Golden Knights will be without their best scorer for some time, as Pacioretty is expected to miss six weeks after reportedly fracturing his foot versus the Kings last week. It is a devastating injury for both the player and team, as he was off to a great start with two goals and three points in just two games.

Max Pacioretty (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Since being traded to the Golden Knights during the 2018 offseason, Pacioretty has been one of their most productive offensive players. He scored a team-leading 24 goals in 2020-21 while recording 51 points in just 48 contests.

Golden Knights Receive Mixed Bag on Stone Injury

In the same game, they lost Pacioretty, the Golden Knights lost another one of their best players in Stone. Originally, there was fear within the organization that the 29-year-old would require surgery on what is being called a lower-body injury, but thankfully that is no longer the case. However, it isn’t all great news, as it is unclear exactly when he will return. According to head coach Peter DeBoer, his expected timeframe to be out of the lineup is somewhere between day-to-day and week-to-week.

Like Pacioretty, Stone was also off to a great start early into the season, with three assists in two games. He was fantastic in 2020-21 as well, recording a team-leading 61 points in 55 games. Hopefully, for the Golden Knights’ sake, he can return very soon, as he is arguably their best all-around player.

Jack Eichel Still a Consideration

This past week, there has been plenty of chatter heating up once again regarding Eichel being moved. The 24-year-old is being forced to sit around and wait for a deal as he and the Sabres are still in disagreement over what type of surgery he should have.

One of the teams being discussed as a serious candidate to land Eichel is the Golden Knights. However, that may be difficult because they have reportedly told the Sabres they are unwilling to include Krebs in their package. (from “David Schoen: Golden Knights reportedly unwilling to trade Peyton Krebs,” Las Vegas Review Journal 10/17/21).

Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Obviously, if and when the Sabres move Eichel, they will require a few top prospects and/or picks. The 20-year-old Krebs would be a player they would love to acquire, but it appears that isn’t a possibility. You can understand the Golden Knights’ stance on this, given that Krebs has the makings of a future NHL superstar. Through just two American Hockey League games this season, he already has five points.

However, the Golden Knights do have several other great prospects, including Kaedan Korczak, Ivan Morozov, and Brendan Brisson. One of multiple of these players may be enough to interest the Sabres, though that remains to be seen. This will be a fascinating story to follow as it is anyone’s guess as to when a trade will finally happen.

Looking Ahead for Golden Knights

Through three games this season, the Golden Knights have managed just a single victory. It certainly hasn’t been the best start for them, however, they have a chance to get back on track Friday night when they play the Edmonton Oilers in what promises to be an exciting tilt.