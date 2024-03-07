Grading the Deadline Addition of Troy Stecher for the Oilers

In a move aimed at fortifying their defensive depth, the Edmonton Oilers have acquired defenseman Troy Stecher from the Arizona Coyotes. The deal, announced by the Oilers, includes a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, with Edmonton parting ways with their fourth-round selection in the 2027 Draft. The move, while not an upgrade over any of the blueliners they have in their current top six addresses a need for more puck-moving capabilities and offers options in the event of injuries or depth issues.

Stecher is a solid player. He’s not going to be a world-beater, but he’s capable of playing 16-18 minutes per night. However, he gets knocked because of his size and the trade is taking a bit of criticism, with some fans arguing it’s not enough. With all that in mind, how should this trade be graded?

What Stecher Offers That the Oilers Needed

At 29 years old and boasting 487 NHL games under his belt, Stecher brings experience and versatility to the Edmonton defensive corps. Recognized for his ability to skate and compete, Stecher has played a significant role on the penalty kill for the Coyotes, logging the third-most minutes among their defensemen. In 47 games with Arizona this season, he has contributed one goal and four assists while predominantly playing on the right side of the third defensive pairing.

Troy Stecher, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Commenting on the acquisition, analyst David Staples highlights the importance of adding a skilled defenseman like Stecher to the Oilers’ roster, emphasizing the need for more puck-movers amidst the team’s already-heavy defensive lineup. Staples sees Stecher as a valuable depth player who brings a slighty different element.

Coyotes’ analyst Jordan Schmaltz, who broke the news of the trade, praises Stecher’s qualities, describing him as a fierce competitor with the “heart of a lion.” Schmaltz emphasizes Stecher’s ability to excel in retrieving pucks, showcasing a quick and precise first touch, regardless of the pressure he faces from opposing players. He noted his more-than-adequate puck-handling skills.

Analyst J.D. Burke of EP Rinkside acknowledged Stecher’s smaller stature but underscored his capabilities as a puck-moving, defensive defenseman, capable of slotting into a No. 4 or 5 role.

Finally, Thomas Drance of The Athletic draws parallels between Stecher and former Oiler Andrew Ference, noting that due to his size, teams often aim to slot him lower in the lineup. However, Drance highlights Stecher’s versatility and consistent ability to surpass expectations.

Why Are Some Oilers Fans Concerned About the Trade?

While the move to acquire Stecher is generally praised, there are counter-arguments suggesting that it might not be enough to address critical needs in other areas. Specifically the second-line right wing and second-pairing right defenseman positions were a hole GM Ken Holland was trying to fill. Because Edmonton took all of Stecher’s salary in the trade, there’s not much room to make other moves and the general consensus among Oilers’ analysts is that Edmonton is done.

A very warm welcome for Adam & Sam 🤝 pic.twitter.com/hWf6LPLvaO — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 7, 2024

This has left fans questioning if Holland has done enough, which might be the lone reason the Stecher move isn’t being universally praised.

The Oilers’ acquisitions of Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick are acknowledged as smart additions, but the absence of upgrades in certain positions leaves room for some disappointment. The Oilers now face the challenge of managing their remaining cap space, with Stecher’s $1.1 million cap hit leaving little space for an upgrade in the top six.

All in all, this trade should get a B+. But, because it probably signifies the end of Holland wheeling and dealing, that lowers it to a B-, maybe even a C+. That might not be fair, but when other teams in the Pacific Division are loading up, fans expect the Oilers to do the same. They made moves, but Holland left questions unanswered.