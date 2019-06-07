We’re just a few short weeks away from the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Last year, the Detroit Red Wings struck gold with their first two picks: rookie phenoms Filip Zadina and Joe Veleno, respectively. With ten picks in the 2018 Draft, Ken Holland and co. selected five forwards, three defensemen, and two goalies. How have they panned out since the big day? Today, we’ll be grading the Red Wings’ 2018 Draft picks to see how they stacked up against the competition over the last 365 days.

Filip Zadina – 6th Overall



Filip Zadina, Detroit Red Wings, Oct. 2018. (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Fans around the world leaped out of their seats when Zadina fell to the sixth overall pick. The Halifax Mooseheads winger spent this season in Grand Rapids, putting up a solid 16-19-35 season. He even spent a bit of time in the big leagues, scoring a goal and two assists over the course of nine games. While he didn’t jump off the score sheet, he showed a remarkable amount of potential with defensive responsibility and excellent sniping ability. His spot on next year’s roster is nearly a lock. Final Grade: B



Joe Veleno – 30th Overall



Drummondville Voltigeurs forward Joe Veleno. (Shawn Davidson/QMJHL)

Veleno was initially slated for the Top 15 of the draft, but, in a surprising turn of events, he fell to 30th, where the Wings gladly snatched him up. When he was sent down to the Drummondville Voltigeurs, he was told to work on his shot and his positioning. He accomplished this with ease, nearly burning down the QMJHL with a jaw-dropping 42-62-104 season. He was the Q’s best forward, noticeable every time he set foot on the ice. He’ll probably spend a bit of time in Grand Rapids, but he’s got the potential to impress at camp and make the roster. Final Grade: A+



Jonatan Berggren – 33rd Overall



Jonatan Berggren #17 of the Sweden Nationals skates up ice with the puck against the Finland Nationals during the 2018 Under-18 Five Nations Tournament game at USA Hockey Arena on February 15, 2018 in Plymouth, Michigan. Finland defeated Sweden 5-3. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

An injury-shortened season kept Berggren sidelined through the majority of last season. He was only able to put up three assists in 16 games as he struggled through a back injury. This season didn’t go as planned for the Swedish winger, but he has the potential to crack the Grand Rapids roster next year and make a difference on American ice. He’ll be fine as long as the Wings are patient. Final Grade: INC



Jared McIsaac – 36th Overall



Jared McIsaac, Detroit Red Wings, Sept. 2018. (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Zadina’s former teammate bloomed this season, wowing fans and teammates with an impressive 16-46-62 season. He’s typically deployed as a shutdown defenseman, but this year he showcased how lethal he is on the power play and his impressive awareness at both sides of the ice. It’s a wonder he didn’t get picked higher in the draft. He’ll be serving next season in Grand Rapids and will likely see the ice in the big leagues soon. Final Grade: A



Alec Regula – 36th Overall

Alec Regula of the London Knights (Photo by Aaron Bell/OHL Images)

Regula had a solid season with the London Knights, but suffered from his role on the ice. With both Adam Boqvist and Evan Bouchard taking priority on the top line, Regula had to work with middle-pairing minutes, earning less playing time than he deserves. Nevertheless, he finished with 39 points in 66 games. He’ll likely spend another season with the Knights, where he’ll earn top-line minutes once the top pairing moves on up. Final Grade: C+



Seth Barton – 81st Overall



Seth Barton of the Trail Smoke Eaters. (Mike Hockley/Trail Smoke Eaters)

Seth Barton spent this last season playing for UMass Lowell, skating in 31 of their 34 games and putting up nine points in the process. He just completed his freshman year and while he didn’t put up spectacular numbers, it’s important to note that this is his first year transitioning to college ice. He’s still got a long road ahead of him in terms of growth, but time is on his side as he approaches his sophomore year. Final Grade: C



Jesper Eliasson – 84th Overall



The Wings picked Eliasson to help usher in a new era of goaltenders for Motown. He put up a solid season with the Vaxjo Lakers of the Swedish SuperElit, with a 2.43 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage across 33 games. Goalies tend to take longer to develop, so it seems like we’ll have to wait a while before Eliasson makes it to the big leagues. Final Grade: C+



Ryan O’Reilly – 98th Overall



Often confused with the NHL star of the same name, Ryan O’Reilly of the USHL has been lauded for his agility. Unfortunately, he suffers under pressure and in moments that require quick decision-making. Most later-round picks are considered projects, and O’Reilly is no exception. He’ll need a few years before he can crack either roster, but he still has the potential to make a difference. At this point, he could go either way. Final Grade: D+



Victor Brattstrom – 160th Overall



After going nearly 80 picks without a selection, the Wings picked 6-foot-4 goalie Victor Brattstrom. Facing 23 games in net in the SHL, he managed a 2.81 GAA and a .898 SV%. These, unfortunately, aren’t ideal numbers for an average tender, especially if the player hopes to one day make it in the NHL. Brattstrom will need to work a lot on his high glove and his ability to make saves when it counts while minimizing risks on odd-man rushes. Final Grade: D



Otto Kivenmaki – 191th Overall



At just 5-feet-8 inches and 137 pounds, it shouldn’t surprise you that most teams overlooked the Finnish forward. With their last pick, the Wings selected Kivenmaki, and he’s quickly proven to be a diamond in the rough. He quietly put up 35 points in just 23 games in the Junior Liiga before graduating to the professional Finnish league, where he strung together a decent 16 points in 34 games. He wowed in the 2019 World Junior Showcase, scoring 9 points in 10 games against a variety of opponents. He’ll have to put on a lot of weight and work harder than ever before if he wants to make it to North America, but he has the potential to be the biggest sleeper of the 2018 Draft at this rate. Final Score: B+

