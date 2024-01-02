Hilary Knight Named Captain of PWHL Boston

New Year’s Day saw the inaugural game of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL). New York shut down Toronto for a 4-0 victory inside the old Maple Leaf Gardens. However, it was the team from Boston creating headlines on Tuesday morning. The team announced their captains this morning via video on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Boston’s general manager Danielle Marmer introduced former Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron to make the announcement.

“As a former captain myself in Boston,” Bergeron said to the assembled players. “You’re representing your teammates. You’re representing your community. You’re [representing] your fanbase but also you’re a role model to the younger generation. – Young girls who want to be in your shoes one day and I think the person I’m about to name is an amazing ambassador for women’s hockey and will be an amazing representative of this team and organization.”

O Captain, My Captain.



We’re thrilled to announce our captains for our inaugural season… with some help from a legendary Boston captain.



Captain: @HilaryKnight

Alternate Captain: @ratt26

Alternate Captain: @megan_keller4 pic.twitter.com/4MnfWY7mMy — PWHL Boston (@PWHL_Boston) January 2, 2024

“With that said,” Bergeron continued. “The first captain in PWHL Boston history from Sun Valley, Idaho, Hilary Knight.” Applauds filled the room as Knight collected her new jersey with a ‘C’ stitched over her heart

PWHL Boston Takes Center Stage

Knight isn’t new to the role of captain. Already a legend on the women’s side of the game. The four-time Olympian has worn a letter on her chest with distinction in the past. Alongside Knight as Captain, Jamie Lee Rattray and Megan Keller will serve as alternates.

Related: PWHL Shines in League Opener on New Year’s Day

Latest News & Highlights

This news comes just a day before Boston makes their debut against Minnesota at Tsongas Center at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

In a power ranking published last week in The Hockey News, Boston took the top spot in part thanks to the firepower provided by Knight and her alternate Rattray. If you’re still thinking about which PWHL team to support and you want to take the easy way out Boston is the team for you.