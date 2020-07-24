Prospects News & Rumors: Reichel, Lennstrom & Sokolov

The friendly series between Switzerland and Germany saw another player have a great game. An Edmonton Oilers prospect is heading back to Sweden to play next season and we’ll look at an overage forward who made great strides in his game this past season for our Prospect of the Day.

Solid Showing for German Prospect Reichel

Entering the second day of the tournament between Switzerland and Germany, the Germans were determined to flip the script on the Swiss. With top prospects such as Tim Stutzle, J.J. Peterka and Lukas Reichel almost invisible the first game, they came out and played a much better game on Tuesday.

With Reichel leading the way, the Germans ended up beating the Swiss by a score of 3-2. While he did make an impact on the scoresheet with two goals, it was the little things that he did that impressed the most. Whenever he stepped out on the ice, Reichel never stopped skating. He was creating chances for his teammates and was coming back to help out his defensemen when the puck transitioned the other way.

Lukas Reichel has the chance to be a star down the road. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)

Even before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Reichel was making a difference for his team on a nightly basis. Playing for Eisbaren Berlin of the DEL, he managed to score 12 goals and 12 assists for 24 points in 42 games played. He also suited up in 18 games for his country where he collected 7 goals and added 5 assists for 12 points.

Reichel is currently projected as a second-round pick in the upcoming NHL draft.

Oilers Prospect Heads to Sweden

A few weeks after announcing that they have signed defenseman Theodor Lennstrom to an entry-level contract, the Oilers announced that they have loaned him back to Sweden for the 2020-21 season.

Having spent his entire career playing in Sweden, Lennstrom was thought to finally be heading to North America to play. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic and not knowing when the AHL will resume, the Oilers made the decision to have him stay in Sweden for one more year.

The Oilers loan defenceman Theodor Lennstrom to SHL Frolunda for the 2020-21 season. He joins Dmitri Samorukov (KHL) as Oilers defence prospects playing in Europe next season. — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) July 21, 2020

He spent last season playing for Frolunda HC of the SHL where he scored 3 goals and added 12 assists for 15 points in 31 games played. Over the course of his four-year SHL career, he has collected 11 goals and 38 assists for 49 points in 151 games played.

Lennstrom will have the chance to make the Oilers’ roster as a depth defenseman as soon as next season as Kris Russell is most likely gone after this season is done.

Prospect of the Day – Egor Sokolov

Our Prospect of the Day sees us take a look at an overage player who made his impact felt in the Quebec Minor Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) this past season. The 73rd ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting, Egor Sokolov has a great chance to hear his name called come draft day.

While playing for the Cape Breton Eagles this past season, Sokolov managed to score 46 goals and added 46 assists for 92 points in 52 games played. He also represented his native country of Russia where in 18 games played, he collected 9 goals and 5 assists.

Egor Sokolov could finally hear his name called at this year’s draft, having been passed over in the past two drafts. (Shawn Davidson/QMJHL)

Chris Faria of THW thinks Sokolov could be a great player but has some things that he needs to work on.

“Ultimately what we see in Sokolov is a big, strong, relatively skilled power forward with a mix of finishing and playmaking ability, but questions about his skating and conditioning have held him back from an NHL career so far. Previously listed as heavy at 240 pounds, Sokolov trimmed himself down to 223 pounds this season, presumably to help address those aforementioned weaknesses, though it remains to be seen if he’s done enough to put himself on the radar of NHL scouts this time around.”

While he may be a work in progress, Sokolov has many things that are going his way. He has great size, a lethal shot and is physical when he is out on the ice. He checks a lot of boxes when it comes to what teams are looking for in a power forward.