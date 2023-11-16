Huberdeau Trade Back to Panthers is a Pipe Dream

The Florida Panthers have a 7-4-1 record in November and sit third in the Atlantic Division behind the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, Calgary Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau did not play a single minute in the third period against the Nashville Predators after he was benched. Two summers ago, he and defenseman MacKenzie Weegar were traded to the Flames in a blockbuster trade that gave the Cats Matthew Tkachuk. This season, he only has two goals and seven assists through 15 games and a minus-13 rating. Two seasons ago, he scored the most points in a single season in Panthers history and by a left winger in NHL history with 115 (30 goals, 85 assists).

The same day that Huberdeau was shown as a defeated man in Calgary, fans were imagining his possible return to Sunrise, Florida. It almost seemed as if it was the common advertisement on TV to bring in a homeless pet with the popular song “Angel” by Sarah McLachlan in the background. This would be a beautiful homecoming, but it is unfortunately a pipe dream.

Huberdeau’s Contract Would Cost Too Much

Right after the trade, Huberdeau signed an eight-year deal worth $10.5 million per season that carries a no-movement clause (NMC). It will become a modified no-trade clause (M-NTC) by the 2029-30 season.

Jonathan Huberdeau spent 10 seasons with the Florida Panthers before being traded to the Calgary Flames. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Assuming he is willing to return to Florida and the Flames agree to retain 50% of his salary, that is still over $5 million a season for the next six years. Unless Florida is willing to part with a big piece, they do not have the cap space to take Huberdeau on as they have zero cap space, and they’ve already used nearly $1 million in long-term injured reserve (LTIR) funds.

Those funds are likely going elsewhere, as reports have indicated the team wants to sign defensemen Brandon Montour and Gustav Forsling to extensions.

Huberdeau May Have Left on Bad Terms

When Huberdeau received the call that he was being sent up north to Manitoba, it came out of nowhere from general manager Bill Zito. There was little talk about an extension, but it ultimately never occurred, which left a sour taste in his mouth.

Knowing that it may be difficult for Jonathan to forgive and forget. Despite it being a business, trades like this can destroy a player’s confidence.

Huberdeau Does Not Fit Paul Maurice’s Scheme

Head coach Paul Maurice’s system typically involves a cycle with a strong forecheck. This is why the team has physical forwards such as Sam Bennett, Ryan Lomberg, and Tkachuk.

Although Huberdeau is very talented, he’s never really been a physical player or dished out a big hit. He’s the one who sets up plays or uses his speed to create a chance off the rush. He can score a big goal or two, which makes him made for the modern NHL.

It Would Be Nice, But It’s Ultimately Out of the Cards

As of right now, the Panthers’ front office is focused on bigger things than trying to bring home an old friend. In addition, the team may want to get healthy before adding more pieces. Brandon Montour and Aaron Ekblad are close to returning and could give them a huge boost.

Bringing home their former first-round selection would be incredible and would touch the hearts of fans across South Florida. But, it is unrealistic and will be put on the back burner unless something drastic happens.