Hurricanes’ Most Exciting Games for the 2023-24 Season

A new hockey season is upon us, with many exciting games to watch. Each season presents new excitement, as new rivalries have been formed or a rematch from a playoff series. For the Carolina Hurricanes, there are many games to mark your calendars for. Fans have specific games to look forward to, so here are the most exciting games to watch for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Oct. 11 Home Ottawa Senators

The quest for the Stanley Cup for the Hurricanes kicks off on Oct. 11. Coming to town is a team on the rise with the Ottawa Senators. They are young and have a core of veterans and youth. Tim Stutzle looks to lead the way, as he is coming off a career season, finishing with 90 points. However, there is fuel added to this fire that sparks interest in this game. It was reported that veteran winger Vladimir Tarasenko would sign with the Hurricanes, but the deal fell through. Instead, he signed a one-year deal with the Senators, which makes this game intriguing. The boobirds could rain down on Tarasenko every time he touches the puck.

Both of these teams will see injured players return to the ice, helping make this a competitive matchup. Andrei Svechnikov and Josh Norris look to regain their form and help lead their teams to victory. The Hurricanes won the season series 2-1 this past season, and Martin Necas played the hero as he often did during the 2022-23 season. Both of these teams made vital additions this offseason and will be put to the test early.

Nov. 10 At Florida Panthers

The redemption tour kicks off against the team that sent them packing in the Florida Panthers. The Panthers swept the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final and marched onto the Stanley Cup Final. While the Hurricanes lost each game by one goal, the sour taste remains in their mouths.

Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

This will be the first of three meetings this season, and this game should be highly anticipated. That series was physical, nail-biting, and had great goaltending. It is only the regular season, but to win against the team that eliminated you gives you a good feeling as the season goes on. Matthew Tkachuk is also must-watch hockey and was a crucial factor in that series. Time goes on, but expect stuff from that series to carry over.

Nov. 18 Home Pittsburgh Penguins

It is no secret that the Metropolitan Division got better this offseason. Each team in the division made adjustments to improve their teams, so every two points will matter when matching up against them. This is the case for the Pittsburgh Penguins, who come to town with multiple new faces.

The Hurricanes ultimately succeeded against the Penguins, winning all four games during the 2022-23 season. However, each game was tightly contested, and the Hurricanes won each game by one goal. Much like the Senators, this game will have some spice to it.

One new face joining the Penguins is Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson. He joins an offense that finished with the eighth-best expected goals percentage (53.31%) but 21st in goals scored at 5v5. The Penguins have their core group returning and are making one last run at the Stanley Cup. For the Penguins, this will be a good measuring stick type of game, as the Hurricanes are in the upper tier of competition in the conference. It will also be great seeing two premiere centers in Sebastian Aho and Sidney Crosby go head to head.

Dec. 19 Home Vegas Golden Knights

Bring on the champions. If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best, and that is the opportunity that comes the Hurricanes’ way on Dec. 19. The defending champion Vegas Golden Knights will be bringing to town the same roster as last season, minus a few key names.

Like the Panthers, the Golden Knights play a physical brand of hockey. Carolina had a mission of becoming a more physical team, and the additions of Michael Bunting and Brendan Lemieux fit that bill. Also, the Hurricanes lost both games last season and got outscored 7-2 by the Golden Knights. Nobody will know what this team will look like come winter, but this will be a great measuring stick game to see where they are at.

Dec. 30 At Toronto Maple Leafs

Welcome back, Michael Bunting. The newest member of the Hurricanes returns as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto is another team that made significant additions in the offseason, so this is another great game to see how the Hurricanes stack up.

There is much to be desired in watching this game, as there is a lot of star power involved. Sebastian Aho, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Andrei Svechnikov, and William Nylander highlight the must-watch forwards in this game. Former Hurricane Max Domi will also face his former team. Special teams will be a key factor, as the Maple Leafs are great on the power play (PP), but face a stingy penalty kill (PK) with the Hurricanes.

Jan. 5 At Washington Capitals

It is always special when a division opponent is on the schedule. These two teams have a rich history over the past few seasons. This includes their playoff series, where Alexander Ovechkin defeated Svechnikov in a fight and their Stadium Series game that set attendance records.

This game will be extra special for the newest member of the Hurricanes. Defenseman Dmitry Orlov is a longtime Washington Capital and returns to the team he once played for. It will be a touching tribute for him, but this game has two meaningful points.

Jan. 25 Home New Jersey Devils

The two juggernaut teams in the Metropolitan Division match up for the first time. After the Hurricanes defeated the New Jersey Devils in the second round of the playoffs, redemption sets in for New Jersey. The Hurricanes have established themselves as an elite contender, and the Devils’ window has just cracked open.

Akira Schmid of the New Jersey Devils dives to stop a loose puck against the Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

These two teams have the highest odds of capturing the Stanley Cup. Both teams play with great speed and dictate the game’s pace. This past season, they were among the best regarding 5v5 play and are great at generating offense. Both of these teams made vital additions this offseason, and Luke Hughes will be a full-time NHL player at this point. Buckle up; these games are going to be good.

Feb. 13 At Dallas Stars

This is another excellent measuring stick game for the Hurricanes, as they meet the Dallas Stars. The Stars reached the Eastern Conference Final last season and have one of the most potent offenses in the league. Their top line of Joe Pavelski, Jason Robertson, and Roope Hintz scored the most goals of any line combination (52) and generated the second most expected goals.

The Hurricanes are great offensively and just as good defensively. This game will feature two potent offenses and one of the best teams defensively in Carolina. As a team, they averaged 2.56 goals against per game, which was good for second in the league. This game has the makings of a potential Stanley Cup Final series in the near future.

Feb. 19 Home Chicago Blackhawks

This game has no impactful indications, but there is one thing to be excited about. It will likely be a lopsided affair, as the Hurricanes are in a different tier than the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks, but the Raleigh faithful will get to witness the next generational talent that this league has to offer.

Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft makes his way to Carolina for the first time in his career. It will be a much-anticipated game to see the young man play and a treat for hockey fans everywhere. Connor Bedard is the most promising prospect since Connor McDavid, and having him in the arena will have fans flocking toward the rink.

Mark Your Calendars

Every fan has their own reason for attending a game or making sure they are near a television for it. No game is more important than the other, although some games have more weight than others.

All of these games will bring their own element of excitement and are also some key matchups on the schedule. It will be a great hockey season in 2023-24, as the Hurricanes’ quest for the Cup begins.

All team Statistics come from Money Puck