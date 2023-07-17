Hurricanes Need to Extend Sebastian Aho ASAP

It is no secret that the Carolina Hurricanes are a perennial contender. Head coach Rod Brind’Amour has turned that ship around and has put Carolina back on the map. The team has done well bringing guys in via trade but also has developed homegrown talent. General manager Don Waddell has locked up one of his homegrown players, Andrei Svechnikov. His attention now turns to a franchise cornerstone. The Hurricanes must extend Sebastian Aho as soon as possible so he does not hit free agency next offseason.

Aho is the Franchise Center

Since the days of Ron Francis, Brind’Amour, and Eric Staal, the team has been waiting for a franchise center down the middle. That wait is over, and the team has that type of player. Carolina selected Aho in the second round of the loaded 2015 NHL Draft, and he has blossomed into a star.

Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Since coming to the Hurricanes, he has established himself as an elite two-way center and cornerstone player. Aho is a player who is plugged in all situations and has flourished in a defensive structured system. His impacts on the club and what he brings to the team are irreplaceable.

Aho’s Production

Aho is an exceptional hockey player. He has established himself as an elite forward across the league and has cemented his legacy in a Hurricanes uniform.

Our Sebastian Aho is ELITE. pic.twitter.com/o92QFsAIvt — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) April 17, 2023

Throughout his career, Aho has reached the 30-goal mark four times and has never scored fewer than 20. In addition, he has reached the 60-point mark three times and the 80-point mark twice. As the Hurricanes’ franchise center, he has led the way offensively and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Aho was arguably the team’s best player last season. He finished second in points behind Martin Necas but led the team in goals (36). He scored slightly above his expected rate (33.3 goals), and that goal generation was first on the team. What made him special was his 31 assists, 24 of which were primary, so his playmaking ability to set up goals was magnificent. Last season, he finished with 15 power-play points and three shorthanded goals. He has established himself as a threat regardless of the situation, and as an opponent, you have to be aware of No. 20 when he is on the ice. His hockey IQ and awareness to create offense is a treat for the club.

In a defensive structure system, Aho gets it done defensively. He finished first in takeaways (63) and the 11th fewest expected goals against (38.54) on the team. As a center, he finished with a faceoff-winning percentage of 51.4%. Not only did he have a memorable season, but he has climbed the ranks in Hurricanes history.

Aho Climbing the Ranks in Hurricanes History

Aho has had great seasons for the Hurricanes and has climbed the ranks on the franchise leaderboard. For a player who has established himself as a leader and cornerstone player, he has the chance to go down as the best Hurricane ever.

Aho ranks third in goals (218), sixth in assists (250), fifth in points (468), tied for first in shorthanded goals (16), and third in game-winning goals (45). As it stands, his 0.90 points per game rank seventh in team history. Given his trajectory, that total could rank him first when he calls it quits and that’s a statement for the kind of player that he is.

Latest News & Highlights

The Hurricanes have become perennial contenders, and Aho has delivered when it matters most. In their first-round series against the New York Islanders, he set the franchise record for postseason production. He surpassed Eric Staal for the most goals and points in Hurricanes playoff history. His 23 goals, 35 assists, and 58 points see him alone at the top as a playoff performer.

Sebastian Aho just scored the 20th of his career and now has the most postseason points, assists and goals in Hurricanes/Whalers history! 👀 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/Ct0lsiQRPw — NHL (@NHL) April 23, 2023

Aho is a unique talent and an essential player for the franchise. His impacts are limitless, and he is only getting better. He has one year left on his deal and needs a new contract, but what does that look like for the club going forward?

What Aho’s Contract Could Look Like

It is important to know what players in his position received. Two centers that signed long-term deals recently come to mind. Islanders center Mathew Barzal and newly extended Pierre-Luc Dubois are comparable contracts.

Dubois recently signed an eight-year extension with the Los Angeles Kings with an average annual value (AAV) of $8.5 million. He is a player who has never scored 30 goals and is coming off a career season with 63 points. He is a big body who plays physically and excels at both ends of the ice. However, Aho has done far more than him production-wise.

Barzal lit the hockey world on fire in his first season with 22 goals and 85 points (both career highs). However, since then, his production has been down, and he has not scored more than 20 goals again. He has the offensive tools and plays with great speed. Like Aho, he plays in a defensive structured system and has no flashy offense. Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello signed him to an eight-year extension with an AAV of $9.1 million.

Aho is superior to both of these players and was drafted the same year as Barzal. He can generate offense and excels defensively. Given what the other centers have received on the open market, he will be due a significant raise.

All signs point to Aho getting a significant raise and more than those two players above. A projected contract for the franchise center is eight years with an AAV of $9.5 million per season. Entering the 2024-25 season, Carolina will have $41.4 million in salary cap space. However, key core pieces are also up for new deals as well with Necas, Brett Pesce, Jalen Chatfield, Brady Skjei, and Seth Jarvis. With the projected contract, that leaves the team with $31.9 million and that’s more than enough money to round out the roster. It remains to be seen where Waddell starts, but getting him signed needs to happen as soon as possible.

Extend Sebastian Aho Now

There will be critical decisions to make on this core group next summer, but signing Aho is an easy decision. Not only is he the franchise center and best forward on the roster, but he has also cemented himself as one of the best players in franchise history.

An offer sheet for Aho has happened once already, and if Waddell lets him hit the open market, there will be suitors after him. Number one centers do not grow on trees, and Carolina has one of the best of them. Even though the team is built to win right now, it is crucial to continue this into the future. Svechnikov is signed for the long haul, and pairing Aho with him gives Carolina a nucleus to build around. Waddell would be wise to sign him immediately and not let this bleed into the season.