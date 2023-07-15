Hurricanes Would Be Wise to Trade for William Nylander

The free agency frenzy is over two weeks old, and development camps have been underway. Hockey season is growing closer, and the Carolina Hurricanes roster is taking shape. However, there are crucial moves general manager (GM) Don Waddell can make to propel the club further. Even though the rumors swirl around defenseman Erik Karlsson, adding a scoring forward should be a priority. For that added offense, acquiring William Nylander would be a wise decision for the team.

The Hurricanes’ Offense

As an opponent playing against the Hurricanes, you have to cash in on your opportunities when you can. During the 2022-23 season, Carolina was one of the best offensive teams at five-on-five. They possess the puck (60.38 Corsi for percentage) and generated the second-highest expected goals (206.15). In addition, they had the highest expected goals percentage (60.14 percent) and were a force on any given night. Despite their ability to generate chances, the results were not at their expected rate. Carolina was the third-worst team in finishing ability (minus-31.15 goals above expected), and failed to convert on their opportunities and had the fifth-worst team shooting percentage (7.8 percent).



An injection of offensive firepower is needed, and badly. Carolina averaged 3.20 goals per game (15th in the league) and scored 175 goals (19th in the league), so adding extra scoring is apparent. The club saw one player reach the 30-goal mark (Sebastian Aho) and two reach the 20-goal mark (Andrei Svechnikov, Martin Necas). This team needs an accurate sniper, so general manager Don Waddell would be wise to trade for Nylander.

What Nylander Brings to the Table

When looking for a goal scorer, Nylander fits the bill. After having an explosive season the year prior, Nylander followed that up with a career year. He scored 40 goals, 47 assists, and 87 points, shattering his expected goals of 32.9. He would have ranked first among all Carolina skaters in production, and his defensive play was noticeable this season. His 70 takeaways placed him second on the team, which bodes well in coach Rod Brind’Amour’s system. His ability to play with great speed, paired with a great shot, is exactly what this team needs in the lineup.

Nylander performed in the playoffs for the Toronto Maple Leafs as well. He was nearly a point-per-game player (four goals, six assists and 10 points) and was one of the team’s best players. His expected goals (5.8) were the third-best among all forwards, and his ability to generate offense was on display. In comparison to those on Carolina, that would’ve placed him second among all skaters. He is a tremendous talent and would fit a need in the lineup.

Bringing Nylander in Fits the Need

It is no secret that the Hurricanes are a great hockey team. The players rally around their coach and work as hard as he does. However, as great as they are, there is a need for scoring punch in their lineup.

Waddell traded for Max Pacioretty last summer, and even though he gave up nothing for him, it helped address the scoring needs. Unfortunately, injuries took their toll, and Pacioretty skated in just eight games, but that need is still there.

William Nylander would be a wise trade acquisition. He can generate offense at a high rate and has excellent finishing ability. He has gotten better with each season and is coming off back-to-back seasons reaching the 30-goal mark. Even though the team signed Michael Bunting, Nylander is a superior player who would pair nicely with franchise center Sebastian Aho. The Hurricanes need goal-scoring, and Nylander fits the bill.