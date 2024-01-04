Hurricanes’ Svechnikov has Come to Life After Upper-Body Injury

While all eyes are on Carolina Hurricane Sebastian Aho, who has taken the NHL by storm with his 11-point week, another player on the team is also worth mentioning. After missing six games in December due to an upper-body injury suffered against the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 4, Andrei Svechnikov has caught fire and is one of the reasons why the team is on a four-game winning streak. How has the 23-year-old Russian helped lead Carolina during this stretch?

Svechinkov Has Gone Supernova

There is being on fire and there is being supernova hot. While the Hurricanes’ power play has been scoring at a 40 percent clip, Svechnkov has been playing lights-out. Since his return from injury versus the Vegas Golden Knights on Dec. 19, he has tallied seven goals and 12 points in seven games. Since the Hurricanes’ 6-5 loss to the New York Islanders, he has tallied two or more points in five straight games, including a hat trick versus the Montreal Canadiens on Dec. 28.

In a recent 6-1 win over the New York Rangers on Jan. 2, Svechnikov scored two goals for eight goals and 23 points in 23 games this season. He has become a point-per-game player alongside Aho, who has 43 points in 35 games. With 11 points in his last five games, people are taking notice of the Russian, who the organization and fans hope will be another face of the franchise.

Andrei Svechnikov, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

His resilience gives hope that the injury bug is behind him. Svechnikov has missed time since he tore his ACL and required knee surgery in March 2022. He missed the first three games of the season because he wasn’t yet 100% after the rehab on his knee. Then he missed six games in December after getting cross-checked in the ribs. With him in the lineup, he gives Carolina a more physical presence and another elite goalscorer to complement players like Aho, Teuvo Teravainen, Seth Jarvis, etc.

Svechnikov or Jarvis for All-Star Vote

While the initial 32-team NHL All-Star Game representatives will be announced on Jan.4, there is a chance Svechnikov could be voted in by fans for one of the remaining spots. Aho should be the Hurricanes’ representative thanks to his otherworldly start to the 2023-24 season. However, Svechnikov represented Carolina in the 2023 All-Star Game in Florida, so there is a chance fans won’t vote for him, especially since there is a case to be made for Jarvis, who has been having a great season as well.

Svechnikov sits tied with Stefan Noesen for sixth on the team in points with 23 – both are 20 points behind team leader Aho. He also sits eighth on the Hurricanes in goals, seven behind Aho. Compared to Jarvis, who has 13 goals and 27 points, Svechnikov could potentially miss out on getting into the All-Star Game.

Huge Month for Svechnikov and Hurricanes

In January, the Hurricanes will play eight of their 11 games at home. Their lone away game after their brief two-game road trip to start the month will be on Jan. 24 in Boston against the Bruins in the first half of a back-to-back. The rest of the time they will be able to enjoy some home cooking after taking their two longest trips of the season that included going to Western Canada and the West Coast.

Their next game is the first half of a back-to-back against the Washington Capitals on Friday, Jan. 5, in Washington D.C. to finish their current road trip. The Hurricanes return home to face the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 6 to start a six-game homestand that spans until Jan. 21 versus the Minnesota Wild.

If Svechnikov can stay healthy and the Hurricanes keep playing at this high level, they could catch the division-leading Rangers, who sit five points ahead of them with 51. It will be an important first month of 2024 for the Hurricanes and Svechnikov as they navigate their way to a playoff berth and a possible fourth-straight division title.