Hyman Labeled One of Great Free-Agent Signings in Past Decade

The controversial and often extremely biased social account Editor in Leaf said when Zach Hyman left the Toronto Maple Leafs as a free agent in 2022 that the Edmonton Oilers had just signed one of the worst free-agent signings in NHL history. Talk about one of your all-time terrible takes. The post (since removed, but living on in infamy via screen shots from fans) is gaining attention again because Hyman scored another hat trick on Saturday night in the Oilers 3-1 win over the Ottawa Senators.

In the account’s defense, when that wildly-inaccurate post was published, it seems clear that feelings were hurt and there was some lashing out going on. Anyone could see, even if you wanted to argue it was a slight overpay at the time, the deal Edmonton signed Hyman to wasn’t anything close to the worst free-agent signing in history. Hyman had been a useful player in Toronto and the Leafs wanted to keep him. They would have signed him for close to, if not the same money, had he wanted to stay.

Zach Hyman, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

He wanted to try something different and found a fit with the Oilers. Ultimately, the Leafs’ loss has been the Oilers’ gain.

Hyman Has Been Incredible Since His Arrival in Edmonton

Fitting like a glove with Connor McDavid, Hyman hasn’t just needed to play with McDavid to be effective. He has an engine that never quits and he’s smart enough to know how to play with any good player. In short, he figures it out. And, if he’s asked to, he can drive his own line.

In his first season with the Oilers, he potted 27 goals and 54 points. Last season, he upped that, posting 36 goals and 83 points. This season, he’s projected to shatter last season’s numbers. All of this for $5.5 million per season.

Already with 25 goals on the season, he’s on pace for 58 goals over 82 games. He’d also end up with 93 points. As Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic points out, “Truly one of the great free-agent signings in the past decade in the NHL. July 1 is not usually a great day to spend money. Hyman has been everything and more for the Oilers.”

Truly one of the great free-agent signings in the past decade in the NHL. July 1 is not usually a great day to spend money. Hyman has been everything and more for the Oilers. https://t.co/y26Xs4bk9t — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 7, 2024

And, it’s not just his production that offers the Oilers value on his deal: it’s the little things Hyman does. He’s a strong leader, great teammate, positive influence in the community, strong brand ambassador and so much more. His production could start to dip as early as next season, and the Oilers will still have something worth holding onto. He’s more than lived up to the end of his bargain.

Time to Make Hyman An All-Star

One of the challenges for Hyman is that he may never be recognized outside of Edmonton as he should be for what he brings. When you have McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on your team, they draw most of the attention. Hyman likely doesn’t mind or care, but the downside are things like the All-Star Game. Because McDavid is a shoo-in and Draisaitl will likely get in by fan vote, Hyman may get overlooked. It’s not right, but it’s the reality of the way the selection process is set up.

It’s up to Oilers fans — and fans who want to shove it in the face of an account like Editor in Leaf — to get him there.

Oilers fans need to spread the word. Not only should they vote, but make it their mission to get others to vote as well. Hyman deserves to play in his first-ever All-Star Game and the storyline of him doing so in Toronto is too good to pass up. While other NHL stars could care less about going, Hyman would likely relish every minute. And, it would be nice to see Leafs fans who appreciated what Hyman brought as a member of that team to give him the ovation he deserves.