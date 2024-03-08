Is Travis Green the Long-Term Solution for the Devils?

On Monday, the New Jersey Devils relieved head coach Lindy Ruff of his duties, replacing him with assistant coach Travis Green on an interim basis. Despite leading the team to the longest winning streak in franchise history during the 2022-23 season (52 wins), the team’s underperformance in 2023-24 led to Ruff’s dismissal after 60 games (30-27-4).

The Devils find themselves in a challenging position to qualify for the postseason, ranked sixth in the Metropolitan Division and fifth in the wild-card race. Consequently, there was a sense of urgency to make changes, prompting general manager Tom Fitzgerald to remove his friend from behind the bench.

Fans had anticipated Ruff’s possible dismissal, even calling for trades, effective defensive improvements, line changes, which may have been crucial to Fitzgerald’s decision. Now, was the decision the right one, or was it rushed? What will Green do differently? Will he be able to ensure a late-season sprint capable of closing the gap in the standings and guiding the team to the playoffs?

Travis Green Knows There’s No Shortcuts

Green has been in the game for a long time, both as a player and as a coach in the junior, AHL, and NHL levels. He notably coached the Vancouver Canucks for five seasons, compiling a 133-147-34 record. Green also guided the Canucks to the Second Round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

His management style emphasizes that there are no shortcuts to success, as stated by Fitzgerald. Green is humble, welcomes feedback, and enjoys being challenged. He believes in mutual trust, especially in challenging times, such as the current situation with the Devils.

Travis Green is the new Interim Head Coach of the New Jersey Devils (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Another highlight of the new head coach’s work approach is his demand for effort from all players, regardless of who they are. Consequently, players are expected to have extra motivation to skate harder and dedicate themselves to reversing their current situation.

The relationship with the players will change under Green’s leadership, as the dynamics differ from his previous role as an assistant coach. Green will operate based on trust, communication, honesty, and hard work.

Is a Coaching Change Enough To Turn Devils Around?

Some strategic changes will be made over the next few games. Another change will involve adopting a stronger mentality to face the current challenge. During Green’s first game as interim head coach, the Devils suffered a setback, losing 5-3 at home to the Florida Panthers.

However, this initial result can be forgiven, considering that the Panthers are strong contenders for the Presidents’ Trophy, leading the league and the Atlantic Division with 90 points and a solid candidate for the Stanley Cup. In the second game under Green’s command, the team defeated the St. Louis Blues, 4-1.

Related: Blues Should Hire Lindy Ruff to Be Their Next Head Coach

Nevertheless, the Devils continue to chase the wind, winning only four of their last 10 games, with only one victory in their last four games. Moreover, consecutive defeats are precisely what the team does not need. In these two games, some differences from Ruff’s approach were notable, including the absence of Simon Nemec, which raised eyebrows. However, deploying Timo Meier as a right winger worked well against the Blues. Meier scored a hat trick and assisted Erik Haula to seal the impressive victory. Will other changes occur?

Green and Fitzgerald are seeking answers, just like the players. To be honest, these answers will only be found after all 82 games of the regular season are played when everything is mathematically finalized. Now, we must wait for the developments in the upcoming episodes.