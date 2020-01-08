Anders Lee Scores OT Winner, Islanders Beat Devils 4-3

NEWARK, N.J. — Anders Lee scored with 51 seconds left in overtime and the New York Islanders beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Casey Cizikas, Jordan Eberle, Tom Kuhnhackl also scored for the Islanders. Thomas Greiss made 32 saves for the Islanders, including one on defenceman Sami Vatanen on a 3-on-1 break in overtime.

P.K. Subban, Nico Hischier and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Devils, who were looking for their second win over the Islanders in less than a week.

A gutsy Mackenzie Blackwood shook off an illness and bloodied mouth and stopped 37 shots for New Jersey.

The game-winner came when the Islanders caught the Devils on a line change. Devon Toews gave Lee the puck and he beat Blackwood up high for his 13th goal.

New York Islanders’ Anders Lee (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Blackwood, who was sick on Monday, was bloodied late in the second period when a hard slap shot by Ryan Pulock hit him in the mask.

Neither team led by more than a goal in the entertaining game between the longtime rivals.

The Devils grabbed their first lead of the night when Palmieri scored on the game’s only power play with 8:05 left in regulation.

Kuhnhackl, who was sidelined from Oct. 27 to Dec. 19 with a lower-body injury, tied the game a little more than two minutes later with a shot from the right point after the Devils turned the puck over in their own zone.

The Islanders took two one-goal leads, only to see the Devils tie the game.

Hischier tied it at 2-all with 1:36 left in the second period. He collected the puck in the right corner, skated to the blue line and then cut back toward the goal and beat Greiss with a backhander from the left circle after fighting off a check by Mathew Barzal.

Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Eberle gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead midway through the first period with a shot from between the circles after a giveaway by Devils defenceman Damon Severson.

Cizikas opened the scoring at 3:38, putting the rebound of a Matt Martin shot past Blackwood.

Subban tied the game with a slap shot about five minutes later. Miles Wood set up the goal, circling the Islanders zone to find the defenceman.

NOTES

There were no penalties for the first 51:36. … No. 1 overall draft pick Jack Hughes missed his third straight game with an upper-body injury. … F Jesper Bratt missed his second straight with lower-body injury. … Subban and Hischier also scored in the Devils’ 2-1 win over the Islanders last week. … Islanders D Sebastian Aho was scratched for the third straight game since his recall from Bridgeport (AHL). … New York D Noah Dobson turned 20 Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Host Boston on Saturday in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Devils: At the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tom Canavan, The Associated Press