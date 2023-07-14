3 Ways the Islanders Can Avoid Aging

The New York Islanders have an aging roster. Seven forwards that are projected to start on opening night will be 30 years old or older. If Zach Parise, who the team hopes to have back, returns for one more season, 10 players will be over the age of 30 to start the season. In a league that is getting younger and faster, the Islanders are heading in the opposite direction, a dangerous trajectory for a team looking to contend.

They must add youth to the lineup next year and avoid aging out of contention. There are a few things that general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello and head coach Lane Lambert can do to add youth to the lineup, and a few options can not only round out the roster but bring a youthful presence.

Trade Clutterbuck or Martin

This is the easiest route for the Islanders to avoid aging. Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin are two of the older skaters on the roster at 35 and 34, respectively. The two fourth-line skaters are still playing well, but they are starting to decline, especially on the offensive end of the ice, making them two skaters that the Islanders will most likely trade.

The Islanders have a skater in place who can step up and take on that fourth-line role if Clutterbuck or Martin are traded in Hudson Fasching, who signed a two-year contract this offseason. The 27-year-old journeyman was a pleasant surprise last season, scoring 10 goals and nine assists while contributing 1.1 defensive point shares, establishing himself as a reliable two-way player. Fasching’s defensive capabilities particularly allow him to transition to the fourth line and help the Islanders add youth to the forward unit.

The question is which teams would be interested in Clutterbuck and Martin, two aging players in the final years of their contracts. It’s possible a contending team like the Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, or Edmonton Oilers would want to add a checking presence to their skilled forward units, but it’s unlikely they will pick up a skater on the decline. Instead, the teams that would be most interested in Clutterbuck or Martin are the rebuilding teams. The Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, and San Jose Sharks are three clubs that can add a veteran presence to the bottom six of their forward unit, especially in a deal that allows them to also pick up a draft selection in a later round.

A deal is unlikely to happen this summer, especially with a lot of the big moves in the rearview mirror. But if Lamoriello moves on from either veteran, it helps the team avoid having an aging roster to start next season.

Call Up Dufour or Maggio

Matthew Maggio has a tough path to the NHL, at least for next season. After an impressive season where he scored 54 goals and 57 assists with the Windsor Spitfires in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), he signed an entry-level contract with the Islanders. Maggio has a high upside, but he’s still at least a year away from joining the NHL roster, and he’ll start next season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Bridgeport Islanders.

William Dufour, however, has a realistic avenue to joining the Islanders next season. He only played one game last season and failed to record a point in 6:48 ice time, but he has shown flashes throughout his development. Specifically, Dufour has proven that he can find the back of the net with a great shot from the wing. He scored 56 goals in 2021-22 with the Saint Johns Sea Dogs in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) and 21 goals last season in the AHL. If he’s ready to join the team by the start of next season, he would add a much-needed shooting presence to the wing.

If Dufour or Maggio makes the NHL roster at any point, they will provide a youthful presence to the forward unit. The two skaters will start in minimal roles, but they can both emerge as reliable contributors shortly and help improve the Islanders’ offense in the process.

Lamoriello Makes a Splash

It sounds contradictory for Lamoriello to make a move to add younger. After all, a big trade will require the Islanders to part ways with a prospect or a draft selection, two things that help add youth to the lineup. However, adding a skater in the prime of their career would add younger element to the lineup as they’d acquire a player in their mid-20s to go along with a roster filled with skaters 30 or older.

The ideal player to target is William Nylander. He’s 27 and coming off of a season where he scored 40 goals and 47 assists for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The problem with Nylander is that he will require a significant return if the Maple Leafs are going to trade him. While he’s unlikely to get dealt, the Islanders have other forwards they can target that are in the prime of their careers. Nikolaj Ehlers is 27, and the Winnipeg Jets might be looking to retool their roster. Travis Konecny is 26 and on a Philadelphia Flyers team that traded away a handful of veterans and is rebuilding from the ground up.

A blockbuster trade would come with a cost. However, a deal would not only provide Lamoriello an opportunity to add youth to the lineup but add to a roster looking to win now. A blockbuster trade would add an elite skater in their prime to a veteran-heavy team and signal that the Islanders are looking to compete for the Stanley Cup shortly.

Other Options for the Islanders To Add Youth

The Islanders can call up younger defensemen and have them play greater roles next year. Robin Salo and Samuel Bolduc, who signed a two-year deal this summer, have both proved that they can play at the NHL level and will look to start a handful of games next year. The problem is that there are limited spots on the defensive unit for them to get called up. With Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock playing the top pair, Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov playing at a high level, and Scott Mayfield signing a seven-year contract this offseason, there isn’t space for another defenseman. Unless the unit is plagued with injuries, Salo and Bolduc won’t see a lot of time on the NHL roster.

Another option is for Oliver Wahlstrom, who is a restricted free agent (RFA), to receive more playing time next year. The 23-year-old skater is hoping to bounce back from a lower-body injury that cut his 2022-23 season short, but he can step up and play a top-six role if given the chance.

The Islanders have one of the older rosters in the NHL. However, a tweak or two from Lamoriello will not only add youth to the lineup but set the team up for a successful 2023-24 season.