New York Islanders Can’t Trade First-Round Pick This Time

The New York Islanders find themselves in an imperfect position ahead of the trade deadline. With the intriguing hire of Patrick Roy, there’s hope for optimism to be had from the fans. But still, the team sits outside of a playoff position and has work to do to get back in on the inside.

2024 NHL prospect pool rankings: No. 32 New York Islanders — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) January 30, 2023

But one thing’s for sure, Islanders general manager and president of hockey operations Lou Lamoriello has sent way too many first-round picks and prospects out the door while trying to win the Stanley Cup. The Islanders have not made a first-round selection since picking Simon Holmström at 23rd overall in 2019. As a result, many believe the organization has the worst-ranked prospect pool in the NHL, which is the price to pay for trying to contend.

A Look at Recent Trades Involving First-Rounders

Unfortunately, since 2019, the Islanders have failed to come away with any hardware, appearing in the Eastern Conference Final and qualifying for the playoffs one other time in four seasons. And some trades involving first-round picks have been underwhelming. Particularly, it’s been disappointing to see the lack of production from defenseman Alexander Romanov and forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau, who were both traded in packages that included first-round picks. Both players have combined for just 32 points this year.

The Islanders have not made a first-round selection since picking Holmström in 2019

The Bo Horvat trade has worked out nicely for the Islanders but cost them top prospect Aatu Räty, along with a first-round pick. Some of the Islanders’ top prospects currently include William Dufour, Ruslan Iskhakov, and Matthew Maggio. Iskhakov appears to be the closest to being NHL-ready, but it will be tough for the Islanders to find a spot for the Russian center while Brock Nelson, Matthew Barzal, Horvat, and Pageau remain on the team. The Islanders could try moving somebody to the wing, which is something Barzal has experienced frequently since Horvat joined the team.

What to Do at the Trade Deadline

But still, Iskhakov, Dufour, and Maggio aren’t exactly blue-chip prospects for the Islanders, and they can’t afford to trade another first-round pick. The 2024 draft will be a big opportunity for the organization to replenish a weak prospect pool and add a top prospect with their first-round pick. But right now, the Islanders are in a tough situation. They sit two points out of a wild-card spot with just 35 games to go.

So, what do the Islanders do at the trade deadline? It’s hard to say for sure what Lamoriello is thinking, but as long as the team remains in the race, his past actions tell you that he plans on buying. He’s 81 years old, and who knows how much longer he wants to remain a GM. In fact, after firing Lane Lambert, Lamoriello said that he thinks Roy can get the Islanders back into a playoff spot. “I certainly do. You don’t make a decision like this if you don’t feel like that,” the former executive of the Toronto Maple Leafs and New Jersey Devils told reporters on a conference call.

The biggest need for the Islanders is a goal-scoring winger, and one of the first names that comes to mind is Jake Guentzel. Should he be made available, the Pittsburgh Penguins would likely command a first-round pick, a top prospect, and more as a rental. Vladimir Tarasenko will likely be another rental that teams will be calling about. While the 32-year-old may not cost as much as Guentzel, the bidding could go as far as a first-round pick. If so, that’s a move the Islanders need to avoid.

Sometimes the hottest names aren’t always the answer – and that’s where the Islanders need to look. Think of Anthony Duclair, who carries a $3 million cap hit. This season, on a last-place San Jose Sharks team, he has 16 points in 43 games. Meanwhile, in the postseason last year with the Florida Panthers, he posted 11 points in 20 games. Duclair also gives the Islanders they don’t have a lot of on the wing, and that’s speed. He shouldn’t cost the Islanders more than a third or fourth-round pick.

Latest News & Highlights

Some other rentals that could provide a spark for the Islanders and probably won’t be too costly include Jason Zucker and former Islander Jordan Eberle. But keep in mind that the Islanders may need a team to take a contract back or retain salary, as both Eberle and Zucker have cap hits over $5 million; the team is projected to have just $3.4 million in deadline cap space, according to CapFriendly.

But if the Islanders implode over the next few weeks, Lamoriello may consider selling. Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin could draw some interest as rentals, but those players likely won’t receive much of a return. Regardless, the Islanders need to avoid trading a first-round pick. It’s time to take a shot a find a player who can make a difference in the future. Recent first-round picks Barzal and Noah Dobson have worked out OK for the Islanders, and neither were drafted inside the top 10. The NHL trade deadline is scheduled for March 8 this year.