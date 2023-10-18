4 Takeaways From Islanders’ 1-0 Win vs Coyotes – 10/17/23

The New York Islanders defeated the Arizona Coyotes 1-0 for their second win of the season. After an opening night 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 14, they took care of business against a Coyotes team that already had one upset victory under their belt as they defeated the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Oct. 13.

The game itself was an uneventful one. There was one goal in the second period and otherwise, not a lot of action as both teams struggled to establish an offensive zone presence and create many scoring chances. The type of game is what highlights the first takeaway as the defense stole the show.

Islanders’ Defensive Unit Stands Out

Scott Mayfield wasn’t available for the game as he’s day-to-day with a lower-body injury. In his place, Samuel Bolduc was called up and filled in alongside Sebastian Aho as the final defenseman on the unit. Entering the game, the question was how the defense would hold up, especially in the late pairings.

Related: 4 Takeaways From New York Islanders’ 3-2 Win vs Buffalo Sabres

The defensive unit was remarkable in the game. Not only did they eliminate the Coyotes’ offense but they limited them to only seven shots in the first two periods of play and only 14 shots in the game. Bolduc played a minimal role with only 9:19 of ice time but he stepped up when he was on the ice, moving the puck out of the defensive zone and playing gap-sound defense to limit shots on the net. Bolduc looked great but he wasn’t the only one who had a great night as the entire unit stepped up in the win. Adam Pelech and Noah Dobson, who have formed the new top pair, created turnovers in all three zones and eliminated angles to the net for the Coyotes skaters. Ryan Pulock and Alexander Romanov added a checking presence to the unit and kept up with the speed of the opposition.

Adam Pelech, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This game was a reminder that the Islanders have a defense that is talented from the top down. Even with Mayfield, one of the veterans and reliable skaters, out of the lineup, the unit didn’t miss a beat as they made the Coyotes look hapless. Through two games, the Islanders have only allowed two goals and the defense has proven it can shut down any offense in the league. It’s still early in the season but with the way they’ve played, the unit is poised to have a big season ahead.

Barzal Ignites Power Play

The Islanders have been one of the worst teams in the NHL on the power play in recent seasons. Last season, they scored on only 15.77 percent of their opportunities and they picked up where they left off to start this season. They failed to score on the man advantage in their opening night win despite three opportunities and in the first period, they struggled to find the back of the net as well.

Latest News & Highlights

That all changed on the team’s second power play of the game. Mathew Barzal had space to operate on the wing and was prepared to make a play one way or another, either with a centering pass or a quick shot. Off a quick pass from Dobson, he scored his first goal of the season and the only goal in the 1-0 victory.

Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

A common criticism of Barzal is that he doesn’t shoot the puck enough. He has a great shot but often passes up scoring opportunities. Against the Coyotes, he was one of the best shooters on the Islanders with four shots on the net and the only goal in the game. If he continues to take advantage of open looks on the net and hone his shooting skills, the sky is the limit for Barzal.

Dobson Makes a Difference At Both Ends of the Ice

It’s hard to pick out one skater who had the best night. However, Dobson played well in every facet of the game and was the most impactful defenseman in a game where the unit was dominant. His 24:38 of ice time was second-most on the team behind only Pulock and with playing alongside Pelech for most of the game, he was able to force turnovers and move the puck up the ice to help start up the offense.

Noah Dobson, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In the offensive zone, Dobson was the driving force from the point. He generated five shots on goal and assisted on Barzal’s goal on the power play. The Islanders need a defenseman who can open up the offense from the point as the lack of a two-way presence was one of the many reasons they struggled in the six-game series against the Carolina Hurricanes. Dobson provided the team with a playmaking presence in this game and looks to continue to do so throughout the season.

Dobson is starting to hit his stride as a defenseman as it looks like everything is falling in place for him this season. With Pelech as his partner, he suddenly has more freedom and can use his speed to pressure opposing skaters with the puck into turnovers. Additionally, the pairing has made him more offensive-minded and allowed him to be a more aggressive skater in the offensive zone knowing Pelech is on the ice to help him out. The pairing unlocks Dobson and with his best skillsets being on full display, a career season looks like it’s in store.

Islanders’ Penalty Kill Steps Up

Hudson Fasching took a high-sticking penalty in the first period and it gave the Coyotes a four-minute power play. The Islanders not only killed the penalty but didn’t allow a shot on the net. In the second period, Barzal took a holding penalty and the penalty-killing unit once again stepped up and prevented the Coyotes from creating scoring chances or finding the back of the net.

The Islanders’ penalty kill was a strength last season, preventing teams from scoring on 82.19 percent of their opportunities. So far, the unit looks like it’s picked up where it left off from a season ago. Regardless of who is on the ice, the Islanders play their gaps and force the opponent to shoot the puck from tough angles, allowing for easy saves.

Other Takeaways From Islanders Win

Ilya Sorokin earned his first shutout of the season and the 17th of his career. He didn’t need to be the hero in this game as he only faced 14 shots but he got the job done and secured the victory. Sorokin was a Vezina Trophy finalist last season and two games into this season, his Vezina campaign is off to a great start.

Matt Martin played in his 900th career game and it had an ending that was fitting for the hard-hitting forward. With the team hanging on to a 1-0 lead in the final five minutes, the strategy from head coach Lane Lambert was to chip the puck into the offensive zone and dare the Coyotes to bring the puck up the length of the ice. This allowed the forecheck to do its work with Martin and the rest of the fourth line playing a valuable role in sealing the win.

The Coyotes starting goaltender Karel Vejmelka had a remarkable night in the net, saving 31 of the 32 shots he faced. The Islanders created plenty of scoring chances and tried to put this game away but they were denied by one of the better goaltenders in the game.

What’s Next for the Islanders

The Islanders have a few days off before they host the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 20 to wrap up their homestand. The following night, they will travel to Buffalo to face a Sabres team that will be looking to avenge the 3-2 defeat at UBS Arena.

The start of the season couldn’t have been better for the Islanders. They have two wins and are getting the job done with their defense. Sure, the offense could improve, scoring only four goals on the season thus far, but otherwise, they look like a team that can slowly will their way to victories. The Islanders have a few days to prepare for the back-to-back that awaits them this weekend and it will be a tough one where they’ll have to fight to earn points.