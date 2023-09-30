Jack Campbell Shows First Signs His Game Is Back for Oilers

In an unexpected turn of events, the Edmonton Oilers’ talent-depleted roster secured a surprising 2-1 overtime victory against the top-line-heavy Calgary Flames. Despite fielding a lineup with few regular players, the Oilers’ triumph was largely credited to the outstanding performance of goaltender Jack Campbell, who put on a starter-worthy performance throughout the game, making a staggering 34 saves out of 35 shots faced.

“Frankly, I was a little nervous,” Campbell said after securing the win. “I put a lot of work in this summer, and I wanted to do well. Just really excited to go out and have a good performance, and keep building on the things I’ve been working so hard on.”

"Found a way to get a nice W in the Saddledome."



Campbell’s resilience and determination were on full display as he managed to keep his composure despite facing a barrage of high-quality chances from the Flames. His excitement about delivering a strong performance and building upon the hard work he put in during the summer is understandable, especially after a first season with the Oilers he’d like to have back. His calm and confident demeanor in the net resonated with fans and teammates alike, showcasing a difference from last year when he often looked shaky and uncertain. In paraphrasing his own words, it was a testament to his preparedness for the upcoming season.

While he got lucky to have two goals called back, the game saw Campbell making a series of crucial saves. His timely stops and quick reflexes kept the Oilers in the game, earning him the first star of the game with a remarkable save percentage of .971.

There Is Hope for Campbell After All

While giving props to forward Dylan Holloway, it was the Campbell show for the Oilers. The netminder’s performance provided a glimmer of hope and reinforced the team’s depth in the goaltending department. It will be a battle early in the year between Campbell and Stuart Skinner for the starting job and if the Oilers want to win the Stanley Cup, they’ll need both players to be on their games.

Campbell’s journey with the Oilers hasn’t been without challenges. His first season with the team, following a significant contract signing was marred by struggles, leading to a loss of confidence and the starting job. His record wasn’t all that bad, but his personal stats were not favorable considering the deal he signed. However, the organization continued to support him this off-season and despite some fans calling for a trade, GM Ken Holland remained committed to his belief that Campbell would bounce back. This game (while a pre-season game) was a step in the right direction.

Can Campbell Keep It Going?

His stellar performance in the preseason game against the Flames serves as a promising sign of redemption and a potential resurgence for the seasoned goaltender. The victory was not only a testament to Campbell’s potential but also showcased the resilience of the Oilers roster and Campbell’s ability to keep the Oilers in a game that, on paper, they shouldn’t have won. This was an Oilers’ roster full of future cuts versus a Flames team boasting their season regulars. The hope is here is that this win gives Campbell the faith that he can bring his game all the way back.

While just one game, as the Oilers gear up for the upcoming season, Campbell’s solid showing to kick things off has undoubtedly given the coaching staff hope. His ability to rise to the occasion and deliver under pressure bodes well for the team’s goaltending stability. Oilers fans can now only hope they are seeing the makings of an exciting season with Campbell showcasing his skills and contributing significantly to the team’s success.

To be fair, Campbell was solid in his relief appearances in the playoffs last season. Perhaps he won’t have to go that far to climb his way back to the goaltender Oilers fans are hoping he will be.