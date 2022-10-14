Get to Know the Winnipeg Jets’ Opening Night Rookies

With the Winnipeg Jets announcing their starting lineup for the franchise’s first game of the 2022-23 season, there are four rookies who will hit the ice on Friday night. David Gustafsson, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Cole Perfetti and Dylan Samberg will wear the Jets crest for the first match of the season. Let’s get to know each of the players.

David Gustafsson

The Swedish centre is not new to the franchise, earning some time on the ice with the Jets in his last three seasons. Gustafsson was signed to a three-year, entry-level contract in 2019, and in the 2019-20 season, he played 22 games with the Jets where he scored his lone goal with the franchise. Last season, he played two games and the season prior he played four. He also suited up for five games in the preseason this year.

Most of his time on skates was with the Manitoba Moose last season, earning 15 goals and 15 assists in 47 games. During his three-season stint with the team, Gustafsson tallied 56 points in 82 games. He also earned the title of Manitoba’s Most Valuable Player for the 2020-21 season at the American Hockey League (AHL) level.

David Gustafsson, Winnipeg Jets 2018 NHL Draft, Dallas, TX, June 22, 2018 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The 22-year-old is sure to make his presence known on the ice, as he led the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship and 2018 World U18 Championship in faceoff percentage. Hopefully, he can maintain this dominance in the faceoff circle while playing with the Jets.

The 2018 second-round draft pick traditionally plays centre, but said he is willing to switch things up, “I could for sure manage to play on the wing. I’ve played centre most of my life, but it’s still forward. I could step out to the wing. There’s some different responsibilities but I’ve played there before and I will manage that.”

Gustafsson’s determination might stem from his on-ice influence, Jonathan Toews, who he believes his style of play most closely resembles.

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Like Gustafsson, Jonsson-Fjallby is another Swede who was added to the roster. It’s not the 24-year-old’s first rodeo when it comes to playing in the big leagues; he has already played 23 games in the NHL with the Washington Capitals last season.

The left winger was drafted in 2016 by the Capitals in the fifth round (147th overall), but split time during the 2021-22 season between playing for the Hershey Bears in the AHL and the parent club in Washington. Jonsson-Fjallby played 44 games with the Bears last season, tallying 34 points in 44 games. He also earned two goals and two assists while wearing the Caps jersey last year.

The Stockholm native was placed on waivers by the Capitals on Oct. 9 and was claimed by the Jets only one day later. Since Jets fans have yet to see how he meshes with the team (he was claimed after the preseason came to a close), he will have to prove his worth when he enters Canada Life Centre on Friday.

Cole Perfetti

Perfetti was acquired by the Jets in the first round, 10th overall in the 2020 Draft and made his NHL debut for the franchise against the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 13 last year. With a seamless pass from Pierre Luc-Dubois, he found the back of the net to finish off a 2-on-1 against the Capitals to mark his first NHL goal.

The 20-year-old has had a remarkable Ontario Hockey League (OHL) career. In his 2019-20 season with the Saginaw Spirit, Perfetti recorded 111 points, setting himself a new career high. If that wasn’t impressive enough, he reached the feat in only 61 games with 37 goals and 74 assists. As a result of his impressive performance with the Spirit, the Whitby native was named to the 2019-20 OHL Second All-Star Team.

So far, Perfetti has played 18 games with the Jets and accumulated seven points during that time. When doing so, he looked comfortable playing on his off-wing alongside Dubois and Kyle Connor.

Cole Perfetti, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

During the preseason, the centre played five games where he racked up four points. It’s clear Perfetti has some major star potential. Jets fans can only hope the youngster will continue to bring the same drive, determination and success to the big leagues.

Dylan Samberg

After signing a three-year, entry-level contract in 2020 with the Jets, Samberg made his NHL debut last season playing 15 games and acquiring five assists. He also played 32 games with the Moose in the 2021-22 season, where he earned 12 assists.

Dylan Samberg, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images)

While Samberg did play four games in the preseason with the Jets, fans are eager to see what qualities he will bring to the lineup during the regular season. In his time wearing the Jets jersey, he brought an impressive stable presence to the blue line. The Minnesota native is also willing to take risks on the ice which is evident from his hockey resume.

The 23-year-old helped lead his Hermantown high school team to back-to-back Minnesota High School State Championships. One of which he scored the winning goal in double overtime in front of 10,000 fans. Samberg couldn’t help but celebrate with a snow angel celly on the ice. Take a look at the remarkable goal and celebration below:

Samberg also led Minnesota Duluth (NCAA Division) with 76 blocked shots in the 2017-18 season with an average of 1.81 blocks per game. That average ranked fourth among rookies in the United States – yet another impressive feat from the left shooter.

With one silver medal with Team USA from the 2019 World Junior Championship and one bronze medal with Team USA from the 2018 World Junior Championships, the Jets hope Samberg can bring a strong defensive presence to the roster.

As these four fresh players hit the ice Friday night, it isn’t a question of who will be ready to play, but rather who will truly put on the jets come opening night.

Which of the four rookies do you think will stand out most on opening night? Let me know in the comments below!