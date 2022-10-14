Maple Leafs’ Matthews Joins Collaboration With GMC/NTWRK

General Motors Corporation (GMC) is teaming up with the livestream shopping platform NTWRK for a full Day of Drops upcoming on Oct 20. They will be joined by a very familiar face from the hockey world in the reveal.

GMC will be revealing its new all-electric vehicle, the first ever Sierra EV. Both GMC and NTWRK are excited as they work together towards an all-electric future.

“The Sierra EV is a bold play in GMC’s growing electric-vehicle portfolio, and we’re happy to be a part of their electric revolution,” said CEO Aaron Levant. “NTWRK is very passionate about a zero-emissions future, so this is the exact thing we can support and champion as we all work together towards an all-electric future.”

“The Sierra EV is the newest addition to GMC’s electric revolution, which began with the GMC HUMMER EV supertruck,” said Molly Peck, vice president of Buick and GMC marketing. “This collaboration with NTWRK celebrates the next chapter of the Sierra franchise, bringing forward premium talent and products that enhance the reveal of the first-ever Sierra EV.”

Matthews Collaborates With GMC & NTWRK

Joining GMC and NTWRK in this collaboration is Toronto Maple Leafs’ center Auston Matthews. During the Day of Drops he will be presenting the “Convertible Traveler Garment Bag” – a timeless piece for the Sierra EV audience who have affinity for luxury, fashion, lifestyle and travel. Notice the AM34 logo on the bag.

Auston Matthews is collaborating with GMC and NTWRK and presenting a luxury garment bag. (Credit: Colin Defenbau)

Matthews helped put his spin on this premium quality product that’s functional and transforms travel through tasteful design. Four bags will drop on NTWRK, each costing $340. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase these custom bags.

“I’m excited to be collaborating with GMC and NTWRK on this exclusive garment bag, it is a great way to travel in style,” Matthews said.

Fans will be able to purchase these garment bags presented by Matthews for $340 each. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In addition to the garment bags being presented by Matthews, other items will be available for purchase. This includes a custom electric bike.

NTWRK tapped fashion designer Dao-Yi Chow (Saks Fifth Avenue, Harrods) for the “Van Moof E-Bike” – a custom electric bike that levels up to the Sierra EV’s technology – automatic electronic gear shifting, anti-theft tech, removable power bank, and high-tech smart technology. The bike, which costs $1,000, is one-of-one, and fans will have the opportunity to purchase exclusively on the NTWRK app for a chance to go home with the unique riding machine.

NTWRK’s Day of Drops will also include a range of highly sought-after products such as art and highly sought-after collectibles. Other creators involved include Hoop Dream Studios, a curated BE@RBICKS drop, and a luxury art drop featuring designers such as HAROSHI, Cristina Martinez, MATT SENNA, and more.

The Day of Drops will culminate in a special live episode, where GMC will reveal the first-ever Sierra EV at 5:00pm ET on October 20th. At that time you could become the owner of a luxury garment bag presented by Matthews.