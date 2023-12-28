4 Takeaways From Jets’ 2-1 OT Loss to Blackhawks

In a game that could only be described as “rage-inducing” for the Winnipeg Jets, they dropped a 2-1 decision in overtime to the Chicago Blackhawks. In their first game back from the holiday break, the Jets were the better team for the majority of the contest but fell short as Connor Bedard walked in completely untouched and ripped a wrister from the slot that sent the Jets packing. It was his first career overtime marker.

For the Jets, it’s hard to not look at this loss as anything but a disappointment, especially after being the better team for most of the game. There was plenty to discuss after the chaotic affair, but some things stood out more than others.

No Apparent Rust From Holiday Break

The first period on the score sheet may have looked unfavourable, but the overall performance from the Jets proved that they hadn’t felt any ill effects from their short break. From the get-go, they were relentless, throwing everything at Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek. That statement isn’t an exaggeration. Quite literally everything went to the net, including an early Nino Niederreiter shot from outside of the Blackhawks zone that beat Mrazek but not the crossbar.

Nino Niederreiter, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

This was their first game since running the Boston Bruins out of the Canada Life Centre on Dec. 22, and they looked just as dominant in this one. Outshooting the Blackhawks 13-5, it was apparent who the better team was through 20 minutes. In attempts, the Jets blew them out of the water, firing 29 shots at the net while only facing 12. (Natural Stat Trick)

The unfortunate thing, however, was that the Jets trailed after the opening frame. Bedard, who also scored in the first meeting of these two teams, opened the scoring yet again with under five minutes left in the first.

Score aside, this is a situation where as bad as it is to be trailing against one of the worst teams in the league, they did everything right. Changing nothing allowed them to keep taking it to the Blackhawks, eventually leading to the tying goal in the second period. From that point, however, they were unable to convert again despite continuing to pressure the Blackhawks.

Fourth Line Keeps Contributing

Adding a goal in the second period, a Morgan Barron goal knotted the game at a goal apiece and put the fourth line on the board for the second time in the past three games. The line looked slightly different against the Blackhawks, missing David Gustafsson due to a lower-body injury and seeing Dominic Toninato slot in as the center.

Morgan Barron, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With so much of the Jets’ offence coming from the top line, these contributions make a huge difference and help pick up the available slack if things aren’t working higher in the lineup. Against the Blackhawks, they provided the only Jets goal and added several other chances that included a Toninato post that would have put the Jets ahead.

Missed Power Play Opportunities Haunt Jets

Despite outplaying the Blackhawks for nearly the entire game, the Jets could never find that go-ahead goal even with a variety of opportunities. Most notably, and this feels like a broken record, they failed to deliver on the power play despite having four man-advantages.

Without delving a great deal into the already well-documented problems, all the talk last week about finding more movement when on the power play appeared to fall on deaf ears, as things still looked stagnant and harmless. Some of the best opportunities didn’t even lead to a shot, as nobody seemed too enthusiastic about pulling the trigger.

When a goal can’t be found at even strength, it’s up to the special teams to make the difference and it let the Jets down again. This has been a common occurrence for them this season, and we’re seeing how the lack of production will occasionally act as the difference maker.

Late Game Deployment a Question Again

In the third period of a tie game, it makes sense to have your best offensive facilitators on the ice to give you the edge. With that in mind, it begs the question: Where was Cole Perfetti when the Jets needed offence?

The answer to that is simple, and an answer that has been seen several times in the past. Perfetti was riding the bench for most of the third, seeing just three shifts and a brief appearance on the power play. In the past, head coach Rick Bowness cited defensive play as the reason for sitting the young forward, but with him being a rock-solid defender, it just doesn’t make sense.

Cole Perfetti, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Perfetti has some of the best offensive vision on the team and is arguably the best pure setup man the Jets have. Naturally, it would make sense to send him out there when a goal is needed, but that time never came. This stretched into overtime, where Perfetti didn’t see a single shift in the eventual loss.

In addition to this, Gabriel Vilardi didn’t see overtime either, which is arguably more puzzling given his hot streak. When goals are needed, teams need to rely on the talent they have to generate and the Jets chose to play less explosive players when they needed a goal the most. It’s confusing but has been a question that has continued to arise over the past two seasons.

The Jets will return home to face the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, Dec. 30 in the first game of a home-and-home series. Saturday’s contest begins at 2:00 PM.