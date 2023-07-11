Jets and Gabe Vilardi Must Agree to a Deal Quick

The second the Winnipeg Jets traded for Gabe Vilardi in the Pierre-Luc Dubois deal, the clock started ticking. Vilardi is a restricted free agent and filed for arbitration, something that the Jets cannot afford to go through.

With all this talk about how the Jets are turning the page on their franchise’s history, the one item they need to do is do right by Vilardi. By trading for the former first rounder, Winnipeg has to make sure it’s keeping its players satisfied.

A hearing between the Jets and Vilardi is scheduled for July 28, so they have a few weeks to hash out the details. However, time runs fast, and a deal should get done as soon as possible.

Avoid Arbitration at All Costs

You’ve heard and read the stories. Arbitration is not a walk in the park, and it’s never a pleasant experience for both parties. It’s a way for the team, the player and his camp to present their cases for what the new contract will look like. A third-party arbitrator will listen to both arguments and eventually award the player what they think is a fair deal. Whatever the deal is, it usually consists of one or two years.

Almost always, contract details are dealt with between the team’s general manager and the players’ representation. In arbitration it’s the only time where the player is involved in the discussions. Hearings typically are uncomfortable, as the player has to hear why he’s not worth the money he’s seeking.

Winnipeg has been in this position before. Back in 2019, it had to deal with Andrew Copp and his contractual demands. Murat Ates of The Athletic did a wonderful piece detailing Copp’s emotions during the grueling seven-hour process. Often the words “disrespected,” “angry,” and “lies,” were thrown around (What Really Happened at Andrew Copp’s Arbitration Hearing – and What Comes Next for Him in Winnipeg, The Athletic, Sept. 16, 2019).

Luckily for the Jets, Copp was also able to see it from their perspective, something many players struggle to see. He had no ill will towards the organization, and was even willing to work it out long term (although they amicably split when Copp was traded to the Rangers in 2021).

“It’s hard to fault them for trying to save every possible dollar they can. I just wish I wasn’t the guy they grinded to the point where we had to go to arbitration.” – Andrew Copp, September, 2019

The Jets clearly value Vilardi and see him as a pivotal piece to their franchise moving forward. For the Jets, their best course of action is to get Vilardi signed as soon as possible to avoid any potential bad blood between the player and team.

Vilardi’s Journey to this Point

Ever since his draft year, Vilardi has dealt with a myriad of injuries. Back in his draft year of 2017, Ryan Pike of The Hockey Writers listed Vilardi as the fourth-overall best prospect, while other draft rankings had him listed from third to seventh. When it came down to draft night, he was picked 11th allowing him to slip to the Los Angeles Kings.

Until this past season, the road to the NHL has been a bit bumpy. He missed the World Juniors, injured himself leading up to the Memorial Cup, and missed training camp in his draft year. He also spent some time in the American Hockey League, while also dealing with even more injuries in his pro career. To say it’s been an uphill battle is quite an understatement, but Vilardi is ready to prove himself.

Last season, despite missing 19 games, Vilardi showed he can be an impact player in the NHL. He netted 23 goals and 41 points, and registered two goals and two assists in five playoff games (including an overtime winner). In his introductory press conference to the Winnipeg media, Vilardi said that those injuries are behind him and that he’s feeling better than ever. Only time will tell if that stands true.

What Does Vilardi Bring to the Table?

Any team would welcome a player like Vilardi, which is why the Jets are overjoyed picking him up.

He offers a tremendous skill set. He’s a big body (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) who plays exceptional in front of the net with nifty hands and isn’t afraid to shoot the puck. Offensively, he plays a similar game to Dubois, but perhaps much less of a pest. You’ll rarely see him take any penalties (which Dubois found himself in the box quite a bit), with only 36 career penalty minutes in 152 NHL games.

Gabriel Vilardi, traded to WPG, is a shoot-first two-way forward who creates chances for himself off extend possessions and finishes them well. He also draws loads of penalties. #GoJetsGo pic.twitter.com/EXGyya5wIU — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 27, 2023

He also plays a very responsible defensive game. The Jets’ top forwards last season in Mark Schefiele, Kyle Connor, Nikolaj Ehlers, and Dubois have a history of slacking on the defensive end, which makes Vilardi’s presence a welcoming sight to Jets fans.

What will the Contract Look Like?

Even though Vilardi thinks those injuries are behind him, Winnipeg will need some protection regardless. Had he stayed healthy, general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff would have no issue handing out a long-term contract. However, the Jets most likely would prefer a “prove it” deal, while also rewarding the player for his accomplishments.

In the grand scheme of things, a two-to-three year deal is in order to prevent him from becoming an unrestricted free agent. Many players who have reached similar to Vilardi’s production of 20 goals and 40 points have managed to obtain contracts worth $4.5-$5 million like Kyle Palmieri, Victor Olofsson, Alex Tuch, and Drake Batherson, and expecting that number is fair to assume.

Jets Need to Get it Done

The last thing the Jets need to do is face their highly-coveted trade piece and tell him every little thing that’s wrong with him. As discussed earlier, by going to arbitration, you’re already starting this relationship on the wrong foot.

With all the negative connotations Winnipeg faces (constantly on no-trade lists, locker room issues, hard to attract free agents), this is something the Jets brass need to get right. A few weeks can feel like a few days to some, so it’s best to get this done.