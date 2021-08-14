Kraken News & Rumors: Twarynski, Cale Fleury & Game Times Release

In this edition of Kraken News & Rumors, I’ll discuss new contracts announced for Carsen Twarynski and Cale Fleury, as well as review the Seattle Kraken’s newly released game times.

Carsen Twarynski Signs One-Year, Two-Way Contract

The Kraken signed left wing Twarynski to a one-year, two-way contract on Friday. The deal is worth an average annual value (AAV) of $750,000 at the NHL level. The 23-year-old was selected from the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft over notable names such as Jakub Voracek, James van Riemsdyk and Shayne Gostisbehere.

Former Philadelphia Flyers forward Carsen Twarynski (THE HOCKEY WRITERS/Jess Starr)

Tawrnyski made his NHL debut with the Flyers in 2019 and played 22 games with the team over two seasons, recording one goal. He spent the majority of the 2020-21 season on Philadelphia’s taxi squad, but typically played with their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In 107 AHL games, he has tallied 38 points (18 goals, 20 assists). It is unlikely we will see him on the Kraken’s opening-night roster, but the young forward still has some time left to develop. He describes himself as a “power forward good on both ends” and will be eager to prove himself to head coach Dave Hakstol and general manager Ron Francis when he gets to work in Seattle.

Cale Fleury Signs One-Year, Two-Way Contract

In the Kraken’s second signing on Friday, Cale Fleury inked a one-year, two-way deal worth an AAV of $750,000. Cale, whose older brother Haydn is also a member of the Kraken, was selected from the Montreal Canadiens in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. The two brothers have yet to play on an NHL team together, but the possibility is now on the table with both players signed to contracts in Seattle.

Former Montreal Canadiens defenseman Cale Fleury (THE HOCKEY WRITERS/Amy Irvin)

Cale has played 41 NHL games, all during the 2019-20 season, recording one assist. He has played the majority of his professional career with the Canadiens’ AHL affiliate Laval Rocket. In 92 games with the Rocket, he recorded 34 points (11 goals, 23 assists). At 22 years old, he is still in the process of developing into an NHL-caliber defenseman and will likely need at least one or two more seasons in the AHL before potentially transitioning to the NHL full time. If he ever needed some extra motivation, his brother Haydn will likely be waiting for him to join him in Seattle.

NHL Releases Game Times for All 82 Regular-Season Kraken Games

Also on Friday, the NHL released game times for all 82 regular-season games scheduled for the Kraken’s inaugural season. The majority of home games will begin at 7:00 p.m. PT, excluding Sunday games, which will start one hour earlier at 6:00 p.m. PT. For their first game in franchise history, the team will visit the Vegas Golden Knights for a 7 p.m. PT start time on Oct. 17. A little under two weeks later, Seattle will host their rival Vancouver Canucks for the first-ever game at Climate Pledge Arena at 7 p.m. PT on Oct. 23.

Seattle Kracken draft picks Jordan Eberle, Chris Driedger, Chris Tanev, Jamie Oleksiak, Haydn Fleury and Mark Giordano following the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft on July 21, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (GETTY IMAGES/Christopher Mast)

The Kraken will play two afternoon games at home; one against the Chicago Blackhawks at 2 p.m. PT on Jan. 17, 2021, (Martin Luther King Jr. Day) and another versus the Calgary Flames at 4 p.m. PT on April 9, 2021.

There’s a lot to be excited about with the Kraken’s announced game times. Fans from near and far can finally start planning their trips to see the NHL’s newest franchise play as the dream of watching professional hockey in Seattle is now becoming a reality. Everything is almost set with just under two months until the puck drops on the 2021-22 NHL season and the first roster in Kraken history hits the ice. The atmosphere around the organization and Seattle is electric as the team prepares for an exciting season ahead.