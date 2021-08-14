Kraken News & Rumors: Twarynski, Cale Fleury & Game Times Release

In this edition of Kraken News & Rumors, I’ll discuss new contracts announced for Carsen Twarynski and Cale Fleury, as well as review the Seattle Kraken’s newly released game times.
Carsen Twarynski Signs One-Year, Two-Way Contract
The Kraken signed left wing Twarynski to a one-year, two-way contract on Friday. The deal is worth an average annual value (AAV) of $750,000 at the NHL level. The 23-year-old was selected from the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft over notable names such as Jakub Voracek, James van Riemsdyk and Shayne Gostisbehere.
Tawrnyski made his NHL debut with the Flyers in 2019 and played 22 games with the team over two seasons, recording one goal. He spent the majority of the 2020-21 season on Philadelphia’s taxi squad, but typically played with their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In 107 AHL games, he has tallied 38 points (18 goals, 20 assists). It is unlikely we will see him on the Kraken’s opening-night roster, but the young forward still has some time left to develop. He describes himself as a “power forward good on both ends” and will be eager to prove himself to head coach Dave Hakstol and general manager Ron Francis when he gets to work in Seattle.
Cale Fleury Signs One-Year, Two-Way Contract
In the Kraken’s second signing on Friday, Cale Fleury inked a one-year, two-way deal worth an AAV of $750,000. Cale, whose older brother Haydn is also a member of the Kraken, was selected from the Montreal Canadiens in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. The two brothers have yet to play on an NHL team together, but the possibility is now on the table with both players signed to contracts in Seattle.
Cale has played 41 NHL games, all during the 2019-20 season, recording one assist. He has played the majority of his professional career with the Canadiens’ AHL affiliate Laval Rocket. In 92 games with the Rocket, he recorded 34 points (11 goals, 23 assists). At 22 years old, he is still in the process of developing into an NHL-caliber defenseman and will likely need at least one or two more seasons in the AHL before potentially transitioning to the NHL full time. If he ever needed some extra motivation, his brother Haydn will likely be waiting for him to join him in Seattle.
NHL Releases Game Times for All 82 Regular-Season Kraken Games
Also on Friday, the NHL released game times for all 82 regular-season games scheduled for the Kraken’s inaugural season. The majority of home games will begin at 7:00 p.m. PT, excluding Sunday games, which will start one hour earlier at 6:00 p.m. PT. For their first game in franchise history, the team will visit the Vegas Golden Knights for a 7 p.m. PT start time on Oct. 17. A little under two weeks later, Seattle will host their rival Vancouver Canucks for the first-ever game at Climate Pledge Arena at 7 p.m. PT on Oct. 23.
The Kraken will play two afternoon games at home; one against the Chicago Blackhawks at 2 p.m. PT on Jan. 17, 2021, (Martin Luther King Jr. Day) and another versus the Calgary Flames at 4 p.m. PT on April 9, 2021.
There’s a lot to be excited about with the Kraken’s announced game times. Fans from near and far can finally start planning their trips to see the NHL’s newest franchise play as the dream of watching professional hockey in Seattle is now becoming a reality. Everything is almost set with just under two months until the puck drops on the 2021-22 NHL season and the first roster in Kraken history hits the ice. The atmosphere around the organization and Seattle is electric as the team prepares for an exciting season ahead.
Tom Pepper is a Seattle Kraken superfan and daily columnist at The Hockey Writers. He has been writing at THW since June 2020 and covering Kraken news and rumors since June 2021. In addition, he hosts the THW What’s Kraken show on iHeartRadio. Outside of THW, he studies at the Ryerson School of Journalism and covers U Sports hockey at the Eyeopener student newspaper. Follow him on Twitter at @TomPepper. For interview requests or inquiries, please email Tom directly at tompepperhockey@outlook.com.