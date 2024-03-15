Kuznetsov & Guentzel Secure First Points With Hurricanes in Win

The Carolina Hurricanes are in a tight Metropolitan Division title race against the New York Rangers. Tuesday night saw a hard-fought 1-0 loss against the division leaders, however, Carolina did not have to wait long to get back in the win column. Thursday, March 14 versus the Florida Panthers the team would put on a masterclass against the team they beat 1-0 back on Feb. 22. Just like the game back in February, the Hurricanes defeated the Panthers in another shutout victory, this time 4-0 after goaltender Frederik Andersen saved all 21-shots that he faced. That will be six straight periods where the Panthers did not score a goal with the Hurricanes outscoring them 5-0 combined between both games.

Not only that but a couple of firsts were achieved during the 4-0 win on Thursday night. The Hurricanes’ two new acquisitions from the trade deadline from the week previous tallied their first points with the team. It was a magical night seeing a bird celebration in the middle of a huge shutout win versus one of the best teams in the NHL. Furthermore, it was a night to witness Carolina’s second line which features both of the new guys that made their mark in the game. Welcome to Raleighwood Evgeny Kuznetsov and Jake Guentzel.

First Carolina Bird Celebration for Kuznetsov

When talking about impactful nights for the new guys, there is no denying that Kuznetsov has made people notice him right away for all the right reasons. Going into his fourth game with the Hurricanes, he was still searching for his first point for the team after being acquired on trade deadline day. However, since his first game with the Hurricanes back on March 9 versus the New Jersey Devils, the team and the fans saw how close he has been to tallying his first point. Fortunately for him and the Hurricanes, the time has finally come for Kuznetsov’s first point, more importantly, a goal, as a member of the team.

When the magical goal was finally scored, it came at the 8:27 mark of the second period. At the time, the Hurricanes were already up 2-0 after goals from Seth Jarvis in the first period and Martin Necas almost six minutes earlier. It started with Guentzel and Necas providing pressure to the Panthers in their zone near the right corner of the boards. After a scramble, the puck found its way to defenseman Jalen Chatfield near the top of the right blue line who found Kuznetsov wide open by the left faceoff circle. He settled the puck, set up, and snapped the puck past netminder Sergi Bobrovsky to make it a 3-0 game. More importantly, it secured Kuznetsov’s first goal and point with the Hurricanes.

KUZY'S FIRST GOAL AS A HURRICANE



KUZY'S FIRST BIRD CELLY AS A HURRICANE pic.twitter.com/YCCraWfb5V — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 15, 2024

What makes the goal even more memorable is that Kuznetsov did his patent “bird celly” that everyone knows from his days with the Washington Capitals. The noise after the goal was scored and announced in PNC Arena was deafening. When the camera panned to Kuznetsov on the bench, everyone could tell how much it meant to him with the support he had been given by the team and the fans since joining the team. He just cracked a smile and just soaked it in. Even after the game, the team during their “Storm Surge” did the bird celebration to show more of their support for Kuznetsov. It was the first time that he secured a goal or even a point since Jan. 27 that saw him tally two assists in a 5-4 overtime loss versus the Dallas Stars when he was still with the Capitals.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images)

After the game, Kuznetsov stated, “I understand why I’m here and why this team (brought me in). Not just to be the funny guy and smile. They need us to perform, get the points, and help the team. It felt like today was the day we had to step up.” It will be a moment that he will never forget especially with his family in attendance. Congratulations on your first goal and point in Carolina Kuznetsov.

Guenztel Joins the Points Party

Just like Kuznetsov, the Hurricanes and the fans were ready to celebrate the first Carolina point for Guentzel since joining the team in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 7. Before they could get the first point, everyone had to wait for his first game in a Hurricanes sweater. It came on Tuesday, March 12 versus the New York Rangers. Unfortunately, no one for Carolina scored that night in the loss so the wait for the point had to go on a little longer. Fans and the team did not have to wait long as Guentzel’s first point came earlier in the second before the Kuznetsov goal.

Jake Guentzel, Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

It came on the Necas goal at the 2:46 mark of the period with another made scramble, this time in front of the Panthers’ net. Dmitry Orlov and what looked like Kuznetsov and Guentzel fighting for the puck and someone was able to get it out to the right faceoff circle where Necas was flying into the area. Somehow Necas was falling on the play but kept enough good positioning to get the shot off and into the back of the net. The goal made it 2-0 at the time for the Hurricanes for Necas’ 21st of the season along with Orlov’s 16th assist. Initially, the secondary assist was given to Kuznetsov which would have been first original first point with the team. However, it was later changed to Guentzel, which gave him his first point with the Hurricanes.

It was not a two-point night for Kuznetsov who also got a goal but no one will complain when Guentzel was awarded the assist to get his first-ever point in Carolina. Even head coach Rod Brind’Amour acknowledged the moment with Guentzel after the game where he gave his post-game tradition of giving a player a shirt.

Roddy said what we were all thinking 😂 pic.twitter.com/90DK7Vg3f8 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 15, 2024

It will be the first of hopefully many for Guentzel with the Hurricanes. But you will never forget your first, especially in a huge win as there are now 16 games left before the 2024 NHL Playoffs. It will not get easier, but being able to secure the first point with a new team will go a long way.

Still a Long Road Ahead

While getting their first points with the Hurricanes, the journey is still not done for Kuznetsov and Guentzel. They, along with the team, are within four points of the division lead having 86 on the season after getting Carolina’s 40th win. They have a North of the Border back-to-back on Saturday, March 16, and Sunday, March 17 versus the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators. The hope is to secure at least three points or all four between both games. Hopefully, the confidence in getting the first points out of the way will lead to many more over the coming weeks with the playoffs right around the corner. It will be a true test of going through the grind, but adding Kuznetsov and Guentzel will give the boost the Hurricanes needed in the final stretch of the regular season.

The only thing that matters now is to keep winning games and see how the playoff seeding lands for the team from Raleigh, North Carolina.